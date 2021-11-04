Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The undermanned Philadelphia 76ers are traveling for the second game of a back-to-back against the well-rested Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

The Sixers will head to Detroit after a confidence-boosting win over the Chicago Bulls. What made the win very impressive was the absence of Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Danny Green from the team. Doc Rivers relied on his bench, particularly Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang, to help the weary starters pull off the win.

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue to miss the same pieces and will expect excellence from Joel Embiid to lead the team.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are on the opposite side of the spectrum. They only have one win to show in six games. The lack of chemistry on offense is startling, even to some loyal fans who have seen the team in rebuilding mode several times already.

Cade Cunningham is expected to have a rocky start after having played no preseason games. He is also just a few games into his NBA career. However, the Detroit Pistons will need him to be efficient on offense in order to be a little more competitive. At this rate, the Pistons could have another shot at the No.1 pick in next year’s draft.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The same players who missed the game against the Chicago Bulls will continue to be sidelined. The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Danny Green due to tightness in his hamstring. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris is under the league's health and safety protocols.

Philly’s prodigal son, Ben Simmons, is indefinitely out for personal reasons. These are very important pieces to Doc Rivers’ rotation, and their absences have greatly affected the team on both ends.

Player: Status: Reason: Simmons, Ben Out Personal Reasons Harris, Tobias Out Health and Safety Protocols Green, Danny Out Injury/Illness: Hamstring - Tightness

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Motor City team has assigned Saben Lee and Isaiah Livers to the G-League. Chris Smith is the only one who has been ruled out with an injury. He is recovering from a left knee injury.

Player: Status: Reason: Smith, Chris Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Lee, Saben Out G League - On Assignment Livers, Isaiah Out G League - On Assignment

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is carrying the depleted Philadelphia 76ers team on his broad shoulders

Doc Rivers has very limited options due to injuries on his roster. He will likely bring out the same starting unit that he used against the Chicago Bulls. Tyrese Maxey will continue his run at the point guard position, with Seth Curry as the marksman.

Coming off the bench to start the game will be Matisse Thybulle in the small forward position and Furkan Korkmaz in the power forward slot. All-Star center Joel Embiid will occupy his usual spot in the middle position for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Detroit Pistons

Dwane Casey will kick off the game with the same starting unit since Cade Cunningham debuted. He will have Killian Hayes at point guard and the No.1 overall pick in this year’s draft as the shooting guard.

The improving Saddiq Bey deserves his spot in the small forward position.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Cade Cunningham hustling in his NBA debut 👏 Cade Cunningham hustling in his NBA debut 👏 https://t.co/5Ar1Alvu5S

Jerami Grant will once again work from the power forward position, and he will certainly be the focal point of the Philadelphia 76ers’ defense. Isaiah Stewart will have his hands full trying to contain Joel Embiid in the post.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Center - Joel Embiid

Detroit Pistons

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh