Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will go up against the Detroit Pistons on the final day of the 20221-22 preseason at the Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Philadelphia have had a decent campaign, having won two of their three preseason encounters. They come into the game on the back of a stunning 115-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Furkan Korkmaz, Isaiah Joe and Andre Drummond put up special performances to lead the 76ers to the win.

It was reported that Ben Simmons would be on his way back to the franchise after weeks of turmoil. This is great news for them, as it instantly boosts their chances of winning the championship.

However, there is still no certainty if the youngster will stay with the franchise or not. Keeping all of that aside, coach Doc Rivers will be focused on getting the win in the last preseason game.

Meanwhile, the Pistons will be looking to close out their preseason campaign with a win. They have only had a single win in three games. The Pistons come into the game after a 108-100 loss at the hands of the New York Knicks. Jerami Grant was the only positive on the night for them, as he scored 18 points on 46.2% shooting from the field.

A win for the Pistons would be great for them, as it would boost their morale ahead of competitive regular-season games.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will be heading into the game on Friday without a few of their star players. Joel Embiid and Danny Green will be rested for this game because their services will be needed for the regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 20.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Grant Riller will not accompany the Sixers to Detroit for Friday’s game. Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Grant Riller will not accompany the Sixers to Detroit for Friday’s game.

Ben Simmons has reported back to the franchise; however, he will spend some time training with the team before he returns to first-team action. Matisse Thybulle will be out for the game as he continues to recover from right shoulder soreness. The Australian is expected to be back just in time for the regular season.

Grant Riller will inevitably be out as he recovers from left knee surgery. Tobias Harris and Shake Milton will also be out for the game on Friday. Coach Doc Rivers will be hoping to have a fit roster when the regular season resumes.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Embiid Out Rest Danny Green Out Rest Tobias Harris Out Right Knee Soreness Shake Milton Out Right Ankle Sprain Grant Riller Out Left Knee Surgery Ben Simmons Doubtful Return to competition Reconditioning Matisse Thybulle Out Right Shoulder Soreness

Detroit Pistons Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have a lot of injury problems coming into the game against the 76ers. They will miss the service of number one pick Cade Cunningham, who will be out with a right ankle sprain. Jared Cunningham will also be out for the game as he recovers from a right hamstring strain.

Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes have been reported as questionable for the game on Friday. Rodney McGruder will be a game-time decision, as the Detroit Pistons have reported him to be questionable for the game against the 76ers. Other players from the Pistons who will be out for this game include Isaiah Livers, Chris Smith, Cassius Stanley and Derrick Walton Jr.

Player Name Status Reason Saddiq Bey Doubtful Left Ankle Sprain Cade Cunningham Out Right Ankle Sprain Jared Cunningham Out Right Hamstring Sprain Killian Hayes Doubtful Head Concussion Isaiah Livers Out Right Foot Surgery Rodney McGruder Questionable Left Hip Strain Chris Smith Out Left Knee Surgery Cassius Stanley Out Right Knee Soreness Derrick Walton Jr. Out Migraine

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to make some big adjustments to their starting lineup for this game against the Pistons. With several stars out, it looks like the Sixers will go with Korkmaz and youngster Isaiah Joe on the backcourt.

With Green out, the Sixers will be hoping for some brilliance from Georges Niang. He will most likely team up with Paul Reed in the frontcourt. Andre Drummond will start the game at center for the 76ers.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are faced with multiple injuries ahead of this game. They will go with the backcourt of Saben Lee and Frank Jackson for the game on Friday. The two youngsters were quite brilliant against the Knicks and will be hoping for similar performances against the 76ers.

Josh Jackson and Jerami Grant will most likely take up the small forward and the power positions respectively for this game. The Pistons could give veteran Kelly Olynyk a chance to start in this game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard: Furkan Korkmaz | Shooting Guard: Isaiah Joe | Small Forward: Georges Niang | Power Forward: Paul Reed | Center: Andre Drummond

Also Read

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard: Saben Lee | Shooting Guard: Frank Jackson | Small Forward: Josh Jackson | Power Forward: Jerami Grant | Center: Kelly Olynyk

Edited by Rohit Mishra