Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Detroit Pistons for the second consecutive after defeating them on Saturday night 114-110. A win for the 76ers on Sunday night, would extend their winning streak to 4 and would further cement their place at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Last time around, the Philadelphia 76ers had emerged victorious by 4 points as Joel Embiid produced yet-another match-winning performance, registering 33 points and 13 rebounds. Until now, Embiid has played like a one-man machine and averaged 27.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Joel Embiid this season:



27.3 PPG

11.3 RPG

2.8 APG

1.3 BPG

1.3 SPG

56 FG%

40 3P%

85 FT%



Best center in the NBA?

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons have the worst record of the 2020-21 NBA season thus far and have lost 13 of their 16 games. They have lost each of their last 4 NBA games, and require a tremendous change in fortune in order to compete with a 76ers team that is looking like genuine title contenders.

The Detroit Pistons are also missing some key players and come up against a Philadelphia 76ers side that have no real injury concerns of their own.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Injury Updates

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers had missed multiple key players for weeks together towards the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season, but have been able to count on their regular starters in recent games.

Both Simmons and Joel Embiid are available for the Philadelphia 76ers

Both Mike Scott and Vincent Poirier are expected to sit out of the game against the Detroit Pistons owing to injuries.

Detroit Pistons

Derrick Rose is a doubtful starter for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, although he is expected to feature. Blake Griffin had sat out of the previous NBA matchup against the 76ers and is doubtful to start in this one as well.

The Detroit Pistons need a quick change in fortune

Overall, the Detroit Pistons appear to have their task cut out as they come up against one of the strongest teams in the NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers had instructed offseason acquisition Seth Curry to work on his conditioning in order to reclaim his starting spot, something he appears to have done, as he has started each of the last 2 NBA games that the Philadelphia 76ers have played. Danny Green and Tobias Harris are expected to start at the forwards spots while Embiid should start at the Center again.

No player in NBA history has ever averaged 25 and 10 with a True Shooting percentage as high as Joel Embiid's 67.4% so far this season. The only other player to post those numbers with even a 65 TS% is Charles Barkley, who did it three times.

Ben Simmons will be expected to be paired with Seth Curry, as the Phildelphia 76ers have already seen some crucial scoring performances from Shake Milton. Overall, the Philadelphia 76ers look set to get their 14th win of the NBA season.

Detroit Pistons

Blake Griffin has not had the best of starts to the 2020-21 NBA season and is expected to be paired with Jeremi Grant at the forward position. Grant has been the major offensive threat for the Detroit Pistons so far and has averaged 24.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

No look, no problem.

The Pistons have looked poor defensively, have struggled to come up with consistent scoring performances and currently have the worst record in the NBA so far. Delon Wright and Wayne Ellington are expected to start at the Guard positions while Mason Plumlee will take up the Center spot.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting-5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Detroit Pistons

G Delon Wright G Wayne Ellington F Jerami Grant F Blake Griffin C Mason Plumlee