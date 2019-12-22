Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Match Preview and Predictions - 23rd December

Joel Embiid and the Sixers will be looking to begin their week with a win over the Pistons

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons

Date & Time: Monday, 23rd December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Last Game Results

Philadelphia 76ers (21-10): 125-108 win over the Washington Wizards (21st December)

Detroit Pistons (11-19): 107-119 defeat to the Chicago Bulls (21st December)

Philadelphia 76ers

At this stage of the season, many expected the Philadelphia 76ers to be battling it out with the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the East, although a 21-10 start to the season leaves them in sixth. Philadelphia managed to snap a three-game losing streak with a win over the Washington Wizards, although Brett Brown's team will be aware that they need to improve over the coming weeks.

The Sixers have won just six of their 14 road games this season, and they have struggled offensively since dropping 141 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers back in early December. Nevertheless, Philadelphia still has one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they will be looking to build momentum ahead of a sequence of tough games heading into January.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been Philadelphia's most consistent player of the season so far

While Philadelphia's form has been patchy over the first two months of the season, Joel Embiid has been mostly excellent. The 25-year-old is currently averaging 23.1 points, 12. rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game - and he will relish his matchup against Andre Drummond.

Sixers Predicted Lineup:

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson

Detroit Pistons Preview

After reaching the postseason back in April, the Detroit Pistons entered the new season with the confidence that they could compete in a weak Eastern Conference. However, Dwane Casey's team has won just 11 of their opening 30 games of the season, and things only seem to be getting worse.

In their last outing, the Pistons fell to a 107-119 home defeat against the struggling Chicago Bulls, and they will be hoping to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat against a contending Philadelphia team. Detroit's 7-9 home record is worrying, although the team could be boosted by the returns of Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is averaging career highs in points and rebounds

Andre Drummond started the season with several standout performances, and while his stats have dipped over the past month, he is still averaging career highs in points (17.7) and rebounds (16.4). The 26-year-old also has a rivalry with his opposing center, and he will be looking to prove his doubters wrong by getting the best of Embiid.

Pistons Predicted Lineup:

Blake Griffin, Tony Snell, Andre Drummond, Bruce Brown Jr, Luke Kennard

Sixers vs Pistons Match Prediction

Neither team enters the game in great form, although it should be an entertaining game as two of the NBA's most dominant big men face off. If Griffin and Rose return as expected, the Pistons may push the Sixers, although Philadelphia should have enough quality to come away with a valuable win.

Where to Watch Sixers vs Pistons?

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Philadelphia from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.