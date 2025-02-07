Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 7, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Friday. Philadelphia is 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-30 record, while Detroit is seventh with a 25-26 record.

The two teams have played each other 393 times in the regular season, with Philly holding a 234-159 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with the series tied 1-1 after two games. They last met on Nov. 30, when the Sixers won 111-96 behind Tyrese Maxey’s 28 points. Malik Beasley had 19 points for Detroit.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 7, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: 76ers (-160) vs. Pistons (+135)

Spread: 76ers (-3.5) vs. Pistons (+3.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o224.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u224.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Sixers are coming off of a 108-101 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Tyrese Maxey led the team with 31 points. Joel Embiid sat out the game for load management after featuring in Philly’s 118-116 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Philadelphia has won just five of its past 10 games. However, it is just one game removed from the 10th spot in the standings. Thus, a good run could propel the team up the standings.

The Pistons are on a two-game losing streak, including a 118-115 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham led the team with 38 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. had 20 points. Detroit has won just four of its past 10 games. It went on a solid run but has slowed down a bit lately.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Joel Embiid’s points total is set at 28.5. While he started slow, he has scored 28 points or more in five straight games. Bet on Embiid to have a great game against the Pistons.

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 28.5. While Cunningham is having a great season and made his first All-Star team, he is unlikely to go past 28.5 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the 76ers to get a win on the road. With Embiid likely to play, we expect the same. Philly should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 224.5 points.

