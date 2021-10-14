Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Detroit Pistons in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the Little Caesars Arena on Friday. Both teams will look to grab a win on the last day of preseason to boost their morale ahead of the regular season, which starts on October 19.

Philadelphia are coming into this game off a 115-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Pistons will look to bounce back after a 108-100 loss against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons | NBA preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, October 15; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 16; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers have won two of their four games in the 2021-22 preseason. In their last game, they recorded a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Furkan Korkmaz scored 27 points on 57.9% shooting from the field. He has been brilliant for them in the preseason, and will hope to take the same form into the regular season.

Joel Embiid dominated in the eight minutes he played against the Nets. The big man scored 14 points while shooting 75% from the field. He will be one of the key components for the 76ers in their quest for the championship this season.

Meanwhile, rookie guard Isaiah Joe registered 20 points on the night against Brooklyn. He shot 5-7 from the three-point arc, and will be one of the players to watch out for this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in the news throughout the offseason because of the Ben Simmons fiasco. The three-time All-Star is reported to have returned to the franchise after weeks of turmoil. However, he won't be able to play in the preseason game, and will have to wait before he puts on the Sixers jersey again.

Key Player- Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid was at his dominant best during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 28.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 2.8 APG while shooting 51.3 % from the field. Embiid was one of the front runners for the MVP award. However, injuries forced him to miss a few games, which allowed Jokic to win the prestigious honor.

This season, Embiid will be focused on winning the championship. Considering the controversy surrounding Ben Simmons, Embiid will be key to the 76ers' hopes of repeating their exploits in the 2020-21 season, where they finished first in the East.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Isaiah Joe; G - Furkan Korkmaz; F - Danny Green, F - Georges Niang; C - Joel Embiid.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons have not had a great preseason campaign, as they have only won once in three games. Their last game ended in a disappointing 127-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Jerami Grant was their highest scorer on the night, registering 13 points. Hamidou Diallo, Josh Jackson, Cory Joseph and Frank Jackson were the other Pistons players who scored at least ten points in that game.

After finishing 15th in the East last season, the Pistons will look for better results this season. They secured Cade Cunningham as the no.1 draft pick, and he looks like an interesting prospect. The Pistons also brought in an experienced campaigner in Kelly Olynyk. His veteran presence could be a huge boost for the other youngsters on the Pistons' roster.

The Pistons will look to end their preseason on a high with a win over the 76ers. Players like Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant are capable of producing big performances. So if the Pistons want to have any chance of winning the game on Saturday, these players will have to be at their best.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant evolved into an impeccable player last season. He averaged 22.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG and 2.8 APG on 42.9% shooting from the field. His brilliance helped him get a call-up to the US men's basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He helped the team win the gold medal there.

After a successful offseason, he will come into the 2021-22 campaign with a lot of confidence. If he delivers similar performance like he did last year and the other players in the team click, the Pistons could better their results from last season and possibly get into the playoffs.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Hamidou Diallo; G - Frank Jackson; F - Saddiq Bey; F - Jerami Grant; C - Kelly Olynk.

76ers vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming into this game high on confidence after their win over the Nets. They have talented players like Korkmaz, Embiid, Green and Isaiah Joe, who are capable of producing special performances. If these players continue putting up big numbers, the 76ers could beat the Pistons in this game.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Pistons game?

Streaming for NBA preseason games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to all NBA preseason and regular-season games. The 76ers vs Pistons game will also be telecast on Bally Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

