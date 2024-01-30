Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors injury reports for January 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Golden State Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back set. The 76ers are in the middle of testing a four-game west coast trip in which they are 0-2. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid missed both games with an injury.

On Monday, the Sixers dropped to a new low after getting blown out 130-104 against the 14-33 Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers were further depleted, with Tyrese Maxey, Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton joining Embiid on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a 145-144 double OT home loss against the LA Lakers. It was another close game that could've gone either way, but the Dubs lost. The Warriors have missed key players at crucial junctures with injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their current status remains the same, with three critical role players out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors injury reports

Philadelphia 76ers injury report January 30

The Sixers have been without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for two consecutive games. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris Sr. have played a game each. The Sixers are yet to release their injury reports, but the players above are day-to-day and will likely carry a questionable status. De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington are long-term absentees and not close to a return.

Here's what the Sixers' injury report will likely look like for January 30:

Player Status Injury Robert Covington Out Left knee bone bruise Joel Embiid Questionable Left knee soreness Tobias Harris Questionable Illness Tyrese Maxey Jr. Questionable Left ankle sprain Kenneth Loften Jr. Out Personal De'Anthony Melton Out Back; Lumbar spine stress response

Golden State Warriors injury report for January 30

The Warriors' injury report remains the same as the last few games. Chris Paul, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II are the only players listed. All are ruled out with different ailments.

Here's the Warriors' injury report for January 30:

Player Status Injury Chris Paul Out Left-hand fracture Moses Moody Out Left calf strain Gary Payton II Out Left hamstring strain

Philadelphia 76ers under the scanner over Joel Embiid injury absence

The NBA is reportedly investigating the Philadelphia 76ers leaving out Joel Embiid last minute for Saturday's marquee game against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid wasn't on the injury report until 15 minutes before tip-off. He was a late scratch because of a knee injury.

The NBA introduced the player participation policy this season and decided to fine teams for resting players, but the late scratch caused the league to look into the matter. The league has been strict with the process and acting against infringement of the new rule about teams' reporting of player injuries.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, Embiid, however, wanted to play, but was held back by the team's medical staff after he was not able to jump during pre-game warmups. Embiid played with a knee injury in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 25.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!