Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 30, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the five NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the most recent game being on March 24, 2023, a game that Golden State won 120-112.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 30.

The 76ers hold a 170-155 all-time advantage against the Warriors. Golden State won the most recent matchup behind Steph Curry’s 29 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Joel Embiid had 46 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in the loss.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Chase Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (+154) vs. Warriors (-185)

Spread: 76ers (+4.5) vs. Warriors (-4.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o235.5) vs. Warriors -110 (u235.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors preview

The Sixers are third in the East with a 29-16 record. They lost their past three games against the Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. The most recent defeat came against Portland on Monday. Philly, which was without Embiid for the second straight game, was led by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 25 points and six rebounds.

The Warriors are on a two-game losing streak. Both games were one-point losses, first against the Sacramento Kings (134-133) on Thursday and then against the LA Lakers (145-144 in 2OT) on Saturday. Golden State is 12th in the West with a 19-24 record. Curry scored 46 points, including nine 3-pointers, against the Lakers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups

The 76ers were without Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (ankle) on Monday. Their status needs to be monitored before the start of the game. Robert Covington (knee) and De’Anthony Melton (back) remain out. Kenneth Lofton Jr. is out with personal reasons. Philly coach Nick Nurse should start Oubre, Patrick Beverley, Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed.

The Warriors continue to be without Chris Paul (broken left hand), Gary Payton II (hamstring strain) and Moses Moody (calf injury). Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game. He crossed that mark in the past two games and should do so Tuesday as well.

Klay Thompson has an over/under of 19.5 points. This is over his season average of 17.6 points, however, he has scored 20 or more points in three of the past five games. Thompson should breach the 19.5-point mark against Philly as well.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors prediction

The Warriors are favored at home against an injury-laden 76ers. After two one-point losses, Golden State needs to turn things around if it is to compete for a playoff spot. There’s no denying that the Warriors have played better in the past three games. However, there’s still a long way to go before they can ensure playoff qualification.

Expect Golden State to cover the spread for a win. It should be a high-scoring game and the team total of both teams should be over 235.5 points.

