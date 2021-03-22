Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - March 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors in an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash.

The 76ers have won all but one of their six games since the All-Star break. Despite their star player Joel Embiid missing three of their last four games, the likes of Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons have led the side admirably in his absence.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, were without their star man and arguably the best shooter ever in NBA history, Stephen Curry, in their double-header against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nevertheless, they registered their first win of the season without their Curry, as Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins took care of the offensive load. However, the Golden State Warriors fell short by eight points in the second game.

The Golden State Warriors have one of the most efficient defenses in the league this season. But they will face a tall task against a Philadelphia 76ers side that has recently reclaimed their top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 23rd; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, March 24th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Joel Embiid is still missing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have managed to churn out victories despite injuries plaguing their roster in recent weeks. Joel Embiid has been missing, along with Seth Curry, while Ben Simmons is going through an unlucky spell since the All-Star break.

However, Tobias Harris has consistently registered points, with multiple bench players also stepping up to share the offensive responsibility in recent matches.

Shake Milton was the highest scorer for the Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing, coming off the bench to score 21 points. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons and Harris should be fit for this game, but Embiid is expected to miss a few more matches.

Key Player – Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been his characteristic flamboyant self at both ends of the court.

He has missed a number of games in recent weeks and also sat out the NBA All-Star weekend due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Nevertheless, he has been efficient at both ends of the court, producing 15.9 points, 7.7 assists and eight rebounds per game. He will be the player expected to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to victory in the absence of 2021 NBA MVP contender Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Furkan Korkmaz, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Tony Bradley.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are both available for the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors lost the second game of their doubleheader against the Memphis Grizzlies in the absence of their talisman Stephen Curry.

Nevertheless, they will welcome the return of their talisman to their starting lineup. Meanwhile, the likes of Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins have impressed in recent weeks.

Green is churning out triple-doubles every other game and has been the defensive mainstay for the Golden State Warriors. However, Eric Paschall and James Wiseman continue to be unavailable due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Key Player – Stephen Curry

Although listed as doubtful for this game, Stephen Curry is expected to return to the Golden State Warriors lineup, which will obviously be a huge boost to the team.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to some highly impressive victories this season and looks determined to get his team back to winning ways.

He is averaging 29 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game and is shooting at just above 40% from the 3-point line. Of course, considering the kind of attempts he makes, his numbers are as good as they have ever been.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole, G - Andrew Wiggins, F - Kent Bazemore, F - Juan Toscano-Anderson, C - Draymond Green.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors have many players sidelined for this game. So it might be a tall task for them to beat the surging Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid’s dominance at both ends of the court will be missed, while Stephen Curry’s return could make things interesting. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors go into this game as the second favorites.

Where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers game will have local coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.