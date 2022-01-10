Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Monday. The two teams are meeting each other for the second time in a week. In that meeting, the Sixers enjoyed a 20-point blowout victory.

The 76ers have felt the absence of Ben Simmons lately. They have consistently been one of the top three teams in the East, but this season they haven't been as dominant.

They are 22-16 so far this season. They are the fifth seed in their conference, and looking to steadily climb the ladder. Joel Embiid and co. are on a six-game win streak, including a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, the rebuilding Rockets have lost ten of their last 11 games. They are at the bottom of the West, and have the third-worst record in the league at 11-30. If they remain in the bottom three of the NBA standings, they'll have a 52.1% chance of getting a top-four pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after a play.

The Sixers continue to be without the services of Ben Simmons, while his replacement, Tyrese Maxey is under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Maxey joins Paul Reed and Jaden Springer in the league's protocols, while Shake Milton continues to be out due to a back contusion. Meanwhile, Isaiah Joe and Danny Green were both questionable in their last game, but are expected to play this one.

Sportscastingdotcom @Sportscasting19



#Sixers | #NBA | @JohnDenton555 sportscasting.com/philadelphia-7… With 13 coaches now having been in the NBA's health and safety protocols, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said several NBA coaches are dealing with "a lot of frustration" over the impacts that COVID has had on the season. With 13 coaches now having been in the NBA's health and safety protocols, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said several NBA coaches are dealing with "a lot of frustration" over the impacts that COVID has had on the season. #Sixers | #NBA | @JohnDenton555 sportscasting.com/philadelphia-7…

Player Name: Status: Reason: Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons Paul Reed Out Health and Safety Protocols Tyrese Maxey Out Health and Safety Protocols Jaden Springer Out Health and Safety Protocols Shake Milton Out Back Contusion

The 76ers haven't played since January 7th, and have had decent rest in the last few days.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets reacts after a play.

The Rockets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back. Usman Garuba is under the NBA's health and safety protocols, while rookie Alperen Sengun is sidelined due to an ankle sprain. Garrison Mathews was questionable for the last game due to an ankle sprain, but ended up playing 31 minutes.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Usman Garuba Out Personal Reasons Alperen Sengun Out Right Ankle Sprain

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted

Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will likely deploy the same lineup from their last game. Matisse Thybulle and Seth Curry should run the backcourt with Furkan Korkmaz playing the small forward position.

Tobias Harris could be the power forward in the lineup, while MVP candidate Joel Embiid should retain his center position. Georges Niang, Danny Green, and Andre Drummond should run the second unit off the bench.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets will also likely deploy the same lineup from their last game. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green should form a young star backcourt, with Porter Jr. running point.

Eric Gordon could start as the small forward, and Jae'Sean Tate should be the power forward for this game. The center could be Christian Wood, as usual, and Daniel Theis might come off the bench. Garrison Mathews, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Josh Christopher should get the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Matisse Thybulle | G - Seth Curry | F - Furkan Korkmaz | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Houston Rockets

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Philadelphia Houston 1 votes so far