Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Monday. The two teams are meeting each other for the second time in a week. In that meeting, the Sixers enjoyed a 20-point blowout victory.
The 76ers have felt the absence of Ben Simmons lately. They have consistently been one of the top three teams in the East, but this season they haven't been as dominant.
They are 22-16 so far this season. They are the fifth seed in their conference, and looking to steadily climb the ladder. Joel Embiid and co. are on a six-game win streak, including a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Meanwhile, the rebuilding Rockets have lost ten of their last 11 games. They are at the bottom of the West, and have the third-worst record in the league at 11-30. If they remain in the bottom three of the NBA standings, they'll have a 52.1% chance of getting a top-four pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Sixers continue to be without the services of Ben Simmons, while his replacement, Tyrese Maxey is under the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Maxey joins Paul Reed and Jaden Springer in the league's protocols, while Shake Milton continues to be out due to a back contusion. Meanwhile, Isaiah Joe and Danny Green were both questionable in their last game, but are expected to play this one.
The 76ers haven't played since January 7th, and have had decent rest in the last few days.
Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Rockets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back. Usman Garuba is under the NBA's health and safety protocols, while rookie Alperen Sengun is sidelined due to an ankle sprain. Garrison Mathews was questionable for the last game due to an ankle sprain, but ended up playing 31 minutes.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted
Lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers will likely deploy the same lineup from their last game. Matisse Thybulle and Seth Curry should run the backcourt with Furkan Korkmaz playing the small forward position.
Tobias Harris could be the power forward in the lineup, while MVP candidate Joel Embiid should retain his center position. Georges Niang, Danny Green, and Andre Drummond should run the second unit off the bench.
Houston Rockets
The Rockets will also likely deploy the same lineup from their last game. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green should form a young star backcourt, with Porter Jr. running point.
Eric Gordon could start as the small forward, and Jae'Sean Tate should be the power forward for this game. The center could be Christian Wood, as usual, and Daniel Theis might come off the bench. Garrison Mathews, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Josh Christopher should get the most minutes off the bench.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s
Philadelphia 76ers
G - Matisse Thybulle | G - Seth Curry | F - Furkan Korkmaz | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.
Houston Rockets
G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood.
