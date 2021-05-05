Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will make their way to the Toyota Center in Houston on Thursday to take on the Houston Rockets in an enticing 2020-21 NBA season matchup. The 76ers are sitting pretty at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, while the Houston Rockets are languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference table.

Even though the Philadelphia 76ers have already clinched a playoff spot, they will look to continue their five-game win streak. Meanwhile, despite coming off an impressive 143-136 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 30th, the Houston Rockets have lost their last two games by a combined 51-point margin.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a relatively healthy roster for this game, except for their reserve guard, Furkan Korkmaz, who hurt himself in the Chicago Bulls game.

Korkmaz will be unavailable for selection due to a right ankle sprain sustained in that match. The rest of the Philadelphia 76ers lineup is healthy, but the team will need Furkan Korkmaz back ahead of the playoffs because of his impactful performances off the bench.

Houston Rockets

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets

The injury bug has devoured the Houston Rockets, as a number of their starters will be unavailable against the 76ers. DJ Augustine has been listed as questionable, with a left ankle sprain. Danuel House Jr. is also listed as doubtful, with right ankle soreness.

Dante Exum is out with a right calf strain, while John Wall will be unavailable for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury. DJ Wilson is unavailable for selection due to the league's health and safety protocols, while Eric Gordon remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, David Nwaba aggravated his sprained right wrist, which means he will be out for a while. Sterling Brown is listed as out because of left knee soreness.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely field the same starting 5 that played in the 106-94 thrashing of the Chicago Bulls.

Ben Simmons will likely continue with point guard duty alongside Seth Curry on the backcourt. Simmons is turning into an assists maestro for the 76ers, averaging 6.9 assists per game. He is also doing a decent job of grabbing boards, tallying an average of 7.4 per game.

Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has been inspirational for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, which should see him earn another start in the power forward position. He is averaging 19.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Harris will likely partner with former LA Lakers forward Danny Green, the team's second-best 3-point shooter.

.@JoelEmbiid did it again.



34 PTS | 12 REB | 1 AST



📹 presented by @IBX pic.twitter.com/a7PODr8OZY — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 3, 2021

MVP contender, Joel Embiid, should start in the center position for the 76ers. He is leading the team in points and rebounds, averaging 29 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest.

Houston Rockets

Avery Bradley returned for the Houston Rockets in the game against the New York Knicks. Although his minutes were limited, the guard could see more game time in this match.

Kevin Porter Jr. will likely partner Bradley in the backcourt. The 20-year-old has been impactful for the Houston Rockets, averaging 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. EXPLODES for 50 POINTS and 9 THREES (career highs), to go along with 11 assists in the @HoustonRockets win!



Christian Wood: 31 PTS

Kelly Olynyk: 24 PTS, 13 REB

D.J. Wilson: 15 PTS, 12 REB

Bryn Forbes: 30 PTS (career high)

Jrue Holiday: 29 PTS, 10 AST, 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/afU3UGyJJS — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2021

Jae'Sean Tate will likely be the preferred small forward and join forces with the newly acquired Kelly Olynyk. Olynyk came into the Houston Rockets team and quickly sealed his spot as a starter. In his last outing against the Knicks, he recorded 17 points, ten rebounds and 7 assists.

Meanwhile, Christian Wood could be charged with the responsibility of stopping Joel Embiid. Wood is averaging 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and a field goal percentage of .514 per game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Avery Bradley | Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk | Center - Christian Wood.