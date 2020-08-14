Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Match Preview - August 14th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Friday, August 14th, 2020, 9:00 PM ET (Saturday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets are both coming off of close losses and intend to bounce back prior to the start of the NBA playoffs. The Houston Rockets have set up a first-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder and are likely to rest their key players for the match against the 76ers.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers have locked in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and would like to enter the playoffs with some momentum.

The 76ers led by Joel Embiid will face the Boston Celtics in their first-round matchup in NBA playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been plagued with injuries and will be entering the NBA playoffs short-handed. This matchup will be an optimal test for the Philadelphia 76ers' second unit to show that they can be reliable. The Eastern Conference powerhouse franchise has definitely had their ups and downs in the NBA Bubble and would like to finish off on a high note before taking on the Boston Celtics.

"I think our chemistry is really good right now... an all-time high."



💭 @tobias31 on team bonding & how it sets the tone for playoffs. pic.twitter.com/MCu7FXaey7 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 13, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to have to rely on their three-point shooting form in order to stand a chance against the Houston Rockets. Additionally, the 76ers would like to use this matchup to improve on certain problem areas such as their transition defense and offensive spacing.

Key player – Kyle O’ Quinn

Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns

As unexpected as this may sound, Kyle O’ Quinn will be the driving force for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Houston Rockets. Most recently, Kyle O’Quinn had notched an impressive double-double over the Phoenix Suns. Having performed well against DeAndre Ayton and limiting him to only eight points, Kyle O’Quinn should be able to dominate against the Houston Rockets in the paint.

Philadelphia 76ers predicted lineup

Raul Neto, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Mike Scott, Kyle O’Quinn

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets would like to bounce back after two disappointing losses and end their seeding games with an above .500 record. Mike D'Antoni's Houston Rockets underperformed from the three-point line in their recent loss against the Indiana Pacers and need to start shooting with some rhythm in order to stay competitive in the playoffs.

Additionally, the Houston Rockets' small-ball lineup will be looking to exploit the 76ers' weak perimeter defense. The Houston Rockets would like to utilize this matchup to address key issues, like their inability to hold onto leads down the stretch.

Key Player- Jeff Green

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

Jeff Green will likely be leading the charge in this matchup as most of the key starters are getting some much-needed rest prior to the playoffs. He has been able to produce efficiently off the bench for the Houston Rockets and this matchup will be the perfect opportunity for him to notch another impressive performance.

Additionally, his ability to score in the paint with ease will allow the Houston Rockets to open up the game and space the floor efficiently.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Austin Rivers, Chris Clemons, Jeff Green, DeMarre Carroll, Robert Covington

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets are both struggling with injury issues and would love to see a positive performance from their bench players. The Houston Rockets need to start shooting the three-ball with consistency in order to ensure a deep run in the playoffs.

The Philadelphia 76ers need to defend the perimeter better if they would like to stop the Houston Rockets from winning this game. This matchup is likely going to be a low-scoring affair and the Houston Rockets are favored to win.

Where to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBCS. The same will be broadcasted nationwide in the US on ESPN. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live-stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

