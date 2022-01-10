Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - January 10th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Heading into the final installment of the series, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Texas to play the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the back of a convincing 119-100 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Undefeated in the month of January, the 76ers head into this game with a 22-16 record.

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, continue to struggle with consistency as they come off a 106-130 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. With this loss, the Rockets see themselves at 11-29 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, January 10th, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 11th, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a very solid start to the new year. With an undefeated record thus far in the month of January, the 76ers are slowly climbing up the Eastern Conference ladder.

Their latest win against the San Antonio Spurs saw Philadelphia lead from the start. The 76ers enjoyed a comfortable win to extend their win-streak to six games as their early lead ballooned over the course of the game.

The game saw a tremendous performance for the Philadelphia 76ers starting rotation. With four players recording double-digit scoring, Philadelphia continued to enjoy the performance of Joel Embiid, who recorded another 30-point game.

Behind Seth Curry and Tobias Harris, who recorded 23 points each, the 76ers shot an efficient 51.7% from the field as well.

The 76ers also saw the return of Matisse Thybulle to the rotation. As Thybulle replaces Danny Green in the starting rotation, the Philadelphia 76ers also see an improvement in their overall defensive rotation.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to Joel Embiid to be their key player in this game against the Houston Rockets.

Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the month of December. Embiid has been playing at an extremely high caliber since making his return to the side.

Putting up an average of 31.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game over the last 10 games, Embiid has been nothing short of a force of nature. Coming off his sixth straight game with 30 or more points, the Cameroonian big man will look to continue his dominance against this young Houston team.

Joel Embiid recorded a triple-double of 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his previous matchup against the Rockets. Even with Daniel Theis and Christian Wood marking him, there is little Houston can do to contain him.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Seth Curry | G - Furkan Korkmaz | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets enjoyed a highlight performance from Kevin Porter Jr. in the win against the Washington Wizards. Following some internal discord within the ranks of the Rockets lineup, the performance by Porter Jr. posed as a potential turning point for the side.

Unfortunately, Houston faced a major roadblock in the form of the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets were blown out by 24-points as they faced a red-hot Mavericks team.

There were very few plus points in Houston's overall performance in their previous game. Christian Wood led the scoring with 20 points. Jae'Sean Tate was the highest rebounder for the game with eight rebounds. He had 15 points and five assists to add to that.

The Houston Rockets' overall efforts were underwhelming as they were battered on the rebounding glass. With Alperen Sengun also out of the rotation, the Rockets will lack size in the frontcourt as they prepare for their next matchup.

Key Player - Jalen Green

A key player for the Houston Rockets in Monday night's game will be Jalen Green. Coming off a soft scoring outing of 12 points, the Rockets will hope that the fledgling starlet can bring his best against the 76ers.

As the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green carries a lot of expectations on his shoulders. Viewed as one of the most gifted scorers in his class, the 19-year old has definitely shown the potential to be a flat-out scorer for the Houston Rockets.

Due to his inexperience, the consistency on the scoring front is significantly lacking. Green needs some time to adjust to the league as he still finds his footing against NBA defenses.

However, he showed better shot selection in the game against the Mavericks. Shooting 50% from the field on eight attempts, Green could be given the green light to attempt more shots to get the offense going.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood

76ers vs Rockets Match Predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers can be favored to win this game against the Houston Rockets.

Although the Rockets will enjoy a home-court advantage, the 76ers' overall form and the roster strength is more than enough to overwhelm the young Rockets' side. Additionally, with Thybulle's return, Philadelphia also added a solid defender to the perimeter. This significantly cuts down on Houston's opportunities to score.

Where to watch 76ers vs Rockets game?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets game will be locally broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 790 AM/S and 93.3 FM.

