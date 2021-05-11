Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing clash in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers will take on the ninth-placed Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The visiting Philadelphia 76ers will aim for a season sweep of their opponents as they hold a 2-0 series lead over them. Joel Embiid and crew are in rarefied form, winning eight games in a row ahead of Tuesday's contest. The Philadelphia 76ers sit atop their conference with a 47-21 record behind them. Doc Rivers' side are three games ahead of the second-placed Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers bounced back from an overtime loss to the Wizards with a resounding victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Nate Bjorkgren's men are well situated for the play-in tournament, resting at 9th in the East with a 32-36 record on the books. As things stand now, the Indiana Pacers are only one game behind eighth-placed Charlotte Hornets.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

The biggest storyline for the match between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers revolves around the health of 2021 All-Star Joel Embiid. The big man from Cameroon is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness and has been listed as questionable to suit up for Tuesday's contest.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be missing Matisse Thybulle against the Indiana Pacers with Joel Embiid listed as questionable. https://t.co/nup0xLOnGe — Sixers Wire (@SixersWire) May 10, 2021

In addition to Embiid, the Sixers have ruled out Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz. Thybulle will remain on the sidelines due to soreness in his left hand, while Korkmaz will miss game action due to an ankle-related injury.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will remain without center Myles Turner, who is still recuperating from a toe injury.

Coach Nate Bjorkgren will hope to see Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb back in the lineup after the guard duo missed their previous game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brogdon is nursing a hamstring injury while Lamb is dealing with a knee-related issue.

TJ Warren is expected to miss the remainder of their season because of a foot injury, while JaKarr Sampson could miss another outing due to being in the league's concussion protocol.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Dwight Howard #39 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers high five during a game against the Toronto Raptors.

If Joel Embiid remains out, Dwight Howard could take up his place at center. Tobias Harris will resume his role at the power forward spot against the Indiana Pacers.

19 PTS | 14 REB | 1 AST



10th all-time in double-doubles. 11th all-time in rebounds. @DwightHoward was movin' up the stats last night.



📹⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mcKKZPg852 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 9, 2021

Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are expected to return to the floor after missing their previous game against the Detroit Pistons. Simmons, a strong candidate for DPOY in the 2020-21 season, will come in at point, with sharpshooter Curry rolling out as the team's shooting guard. Danny Green will most likely reprise his role at the small forward position.

Indiana Pacers

Justin Holiday #8 and Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers high five before the start of an NBA game against the Utah Jazz.

The shorthanded Indiana Pacers will probably use the same starting unit they deployed in their victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert could join Edmond Sumner in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Oshae Brissett and Doug McDermott could feature as the two forwards on the wing for Tuesday's matchup.

.@Dsabonis11 has been on a different planet this month 🛰



21 PTS | 20 REB | 9 AST | 4 BLK | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/J66KYTYCgE — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 11, 2021

Coming in at center will be the team's undisputed floor general, Domantas Sabonis.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Dwight Howard

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Caris LeVert | Shooting Guard - Edmond Sumner | Small Forward - Oshae Brissett | Power Forward - Doug McDermott | Center - Domantas Sabonis