Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena on Saturday. Both teams will look to get to a win in this game to boost their morale for the tough round of fixtures coming up.

After a run of six consecutive wins, the 76ers lost three games on the trot. Their last game ended in a disappointing 115-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, but that was not enough to prevent a loss for the 76ers on the night. They will hope to put up a strong performance, and get back to winning ways against the Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are coming into the game off an impressive win against the Utah Jazz. The game got fiery as Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle, leading to both getting ejected along with Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell. They will hope to put up a good performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, and get their sixth win of the season.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have reported that Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe will be out of the game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Grant Riller will also be out, as he is recovering from a left knee injury. Ben Simmons remains out for the 76ers due to personal reasons.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Embiid Out Health and Safety Protocol Isaiah Joe Out Health and Safety Protocol Grant Riller Out Left Knee Injury Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons Matisse Thybulle Out Health and Safety Protocol

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Jackson and TJ Warren will remain out for the Pacers, as they are recovering from their injuries. Caris LeVert has been reported as questionable for this game due to back soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Caris LeVert Questionable Back Soreness Isaiah Jackson Out Left Knee Hyperextension TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been extremely short-handed this season, due to injuries to key players. However, the team has done well despite that, and are confident of performing well regardless of the situation they are in. Tyrese Maxey could share the backcourt with Seth Curry on Saturday.

The two have done a massive job in carrying the team to victories in the absence of several high-profile players. Danny Green and Tobias Harris returned to the lineup in the last game, and should once again take their places in the frontcourt. Andre Drummond has been a great addition for the 76ers. He should keep his position at the center, as Joel Embiid remains out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Indiana Pacers

With Caris LeVert reported as questionable for this game, the Indiana Pacers could start Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte in the backcourt. Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis could feature in the frontcourt, with Myles Turner starting at center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Danny Green; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Andre Drummond.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon; Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte; Small Forward - Justin Holiday; Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis; Center - Myles Turner.

Edited by Bhargav