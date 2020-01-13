Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 13th January 2020

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Indiana Pacers

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Monday, 13 January 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Last game result

Philadelphia 76ers (25-15): 91-109 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks (11 January)

Indiana Pacers (24-15): 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls (10 January)

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Sixers were expected to battle the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the East. But after a mixed start to the season, they face a tough task to secure homecourt advantage.

While they have recently picked up notable wins over the Bucks and Celtics, they have won just 5 of their past 10 games, and a 25-15 overall record is hugely underwhelming.

The Sixers were comfortably swept aside by the Mavericks in their most recent outing, and Joel Embiid will once again be absent against the Pacers after undergoing surgery. Brett Brown's team also possess a worrying 7-13 record on the road, and offense remains a concern.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons will need to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons has been excellent since the turn of the year, although the Australian managed just 11 points in the absence of Embiid during Philadelphia's latest defeat. His all-around play was once again excellent, but the Sixers will require a bigger offensive night from the 23-year-old if they are to overcome the Pacers.

Sixers Predicted Lineup

Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Al Horford, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers enter the game with a 24-15 record, and currently sit at 6th place in the East standings. However, they have won just four of their past 10 games - and injuries remain an issue for Nate McMillan's side.

Victor Oladipo is still a few weeks away from his much-anticipated return, while the important duo of Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon are both doubts after missing Indiana's win over the Bulls.

That said, the Pacers have lost just five times at Bankers Life Fieldhouse so far this season, and they swept the Sixers aside in their most recent clash in late December.

Key Player - Myles Turner

Myles Turner will play a big role for the Pacers

With Sabonis and Brogdon likely to be missing, the Pacers will expect another big performance from Myles Turner. For the season Turner is averaging 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds, and he was excellent during the win over Chicago as he posted 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Pacers Predicted Lineup

T.J. Warren, JaKarr Sampson, Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, Jeremy Lamb

Sixers vs Pacers Match Prediction

Neither team enters the game in great form. However, the Pacers remain a difficult team to beat on their own court, and the Sixers will struggle without the injured Embiid.

Where to Watch Sixers vs Pacers?

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.