Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 31st December 2019

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 (3:00 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Last Game Results

Philadelphia 76ers (23-12): 116-117 loss to the Miami Heat (28th December)

Indiana Pacers (21-12): 98-120 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (28th December)

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

After an impressive Christmas day victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers have now lost two games in a row. Their last game against the Heat went to the wire with 76ers ending up on the losing end.

Joel Embiid put up 35 points on the night against the Miami Heat and looked unstoppable. He was well supported by the rest of the squad, with five other players scoring in double digits. Ben Simmons moved the team well with 11 assists on the night. From the bench, Trey Burke and James Ennis III put up 11 points each.

The 76ers need a win desperately here as they can't afford to lose three in a row.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid's late turnover might have cost the game for the 76ers, but there is no doubt that he was the best player on the court. Embiid is averaging 23.7 points, 12,4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He has found his knack from behind the arc, currently averaging nearly 34%.

The Pacers will be a tough nut to crack for the 76ers and Embiid needs to step up to the occasion to halt the losing streak.

76ers' Predicted Lineup

Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans

The Indiana Pacers have found themselves in a slump lately with three loses in the last four games. With a record of 21-12 this season, the Pacers sit at the 6th place in the East just below their rivals for tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pacers were outscored by the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, with just three of the Pacers in double digits. Aaron Holiday led the team in scoring with 25 points on the night, alongside Domantas Sabonis and TJ Warren, who pitched in 15 and 20 points, respectively.

The Pacers will be looking to get back to winning ways, and with Malcolm Brogdon's return to the squad, they have all the reasons to do it.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Sacramento Kings v Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon has missed the last three games for the Pacers due to a left hamstring injury but is expected to return today.

Brogdon is averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds per game for the season. He has great court vision and excellent passing skills. His versatility on the court will provide the Pacers with the necessary push required tonight.

Pacers' Predicted Lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Domantus Sabonis

76ers vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are an excellent defensive side that has a great record at home. In 17 games played at home, they have lost just three.

The 76ers, on the other hand, have struggled on the road with 9 loses out of the 16 played.

Predicting a pacers victory today.

Where to Watch 76ers vs Pacers?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana and NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.