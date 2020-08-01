Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - 1st August 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Saturday, 1st August, 7 PM ET (Sunday, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Visa Athletic Center (WWOS), Orlando, FL

The Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers both boast a 39-26 record currently with the former holding the head-to-head edge. The two franchises are placed fifth and sixth in the East respectively and will be trying to avoid the top three seeds in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Fitness issues have plagued the Philadelphia 76ers yet again. They've missed the services of both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for extended stretches during the regular season. However, both players look ready for the NBA restart.

Just getting started 😤😤 https://t.co/mvyzfzNmk0 — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) July 28, 2020

There were some concerns regarding Embiid in the scrimmage games as well but he seems to be available for the Philadelphia 76ers' first NBA restart game. How he and Simmons combine in the paint will have a huge bearing on the outcome of the game.

Advertisement

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid's performance in the paint will be critical for Philly against the Indiana Pacers

Joel Embiid has played only one of the Sixers' three regular-season games against the Indiana Pacers and led his side to a win with a 32-point, 11-rebound performance in that tie. Indiana dominated the Philadelphia 76ers in his absence in the other two games so Brett Brown will be expecting Embiid to make his interior presence felt on both ends of the court.

76ers Predicted Lineup

Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers enter this tie with questions surrounding the fitness of two of their key players Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. While Oladipo looks more and more likely to play the rest of the NBA season, Sabonis is out with a foot injury.

.@VicOladipo on his status: "I felt good today so we'll see what tomorrow brings, it's a day-by-day thing but I'm optimistic. We'll see how tonight goes." — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 31, 2020

Sabonis has been Indiana Pacers' best player this season and his unavailability leaves Nate McMillan's side with a solitary reliable big in Myles Turner. The likes of TJ Warren and Malcolm Brogdon looked solid in the scrimmage games and will be hoping to make a mark in the tie against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Myles Turner

Myles Turner has been rather inconsistent this year but needs to turn up against Philadelphia 76ers

Indiana Pacers' biggest worry heading into this game is the sheer size of Philly's lineup. So how Myles Turner matches up with Joel Embiid and co. will dictate the flow of the game. Turner had a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double as well as three blocks in the last tie between these two franchises so he will be hoping to replicate the same.

Pacers Predicted Lineup

Victor Oladipo, Aaron Holiday, Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren, Myles Turner

76ers vs Pacers Match Prediction

Even though the Indiana Pacers are likely to have Victor Oladipo back for this game, he hasn't really looked at his best in the NBA bubble. At the same time, the Pacers are at a significant disadvantage given the absence of Domantas Sabonis.

The Philadelphia 76ers are meanwhile expected to have a largely healthy roster with both Embiid and Simmons available to play. This invariably edges the tie in Philly's favor on paper so they are favorites for the win tomorrow.

Where to watch 76ers vs Pacers?

Local broadcast of the match will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FOX Sports Indiana. The game will not be available on national TV. You can also live stream the match via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - 1st August 2020