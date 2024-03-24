Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Injury Report for March 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the LA Clippers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the inaugural matchup of their season series included in the NBA's six-game slate.

The 76ers (38-32) are eighth in the East and third in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 101-94 loss to the LA Lakers, which extended their losing streak to two after the 115-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

On the other hand, the Clippers (44-25) are fourth in the West and first in the Pacific Division, coming off back-to-back wins against the Portland Trail Blazers, sweeping their season series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers injury report

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for March 24

The 76ers have listed five players on their injury report: PG Kyle Lowry (rest), PF Kai Jones (hamstring), C Joel Embiid (knee), SG De'Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) and PF Robert Covington (knee).

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Philadelphia 76ers' standout Joel Embiid joined Monday's practice session, according to Philadelphia's inquirer, Keith Pompey.

It's his first practice appearance since suffering a meniscus injury in January. Pompey observed the team's optimism about Embiid's possible comeback in early April, giving him a chance to readjust in a few games before playoffs.

Indications from Pompey's report suggest that Embiid will not be available for the Philadelphia 76ers' upcoming matchups against the Clippers on March 24 in Los Angeles and March 27 in Philadelphia. However, the team remains hopeful for Embiid's recovery before the postseason.

LA Clippers injury report for March 24

The Clippers have listed six players on their injury report: PF P.J. Tucker (calf) and SG Norman Powell (lower leg) are questionable.

G Jordan Miller (Achilles) and C Daniel Theis (knee) are day-to-day and will be game-time decisions, while SF Moussa Diabate (hip) and PG Russell Westbrook (hand) are out.

What happened to Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook continues to be sidelined following a left-hand fracture incurred during the Washington Wizards and Clippers game on March 1.

The nine-time All-Star underwent successful surgery on March 4, as announced by the Clippers, initiating a rehabilitation regimen aimed at returning Westbrook to the court prior to the playoffs. Westbrook has now missed 11 games, soon to be 12, since sustaining the injury.

The nine-time All-NBA performer made an attempt to swipe the basketball from Wizards guard Jordan Poole before promptly clutching his left hand, flexing it repeatedly.

Despite staying in the game for a few additional minutes, Westbrook was subsequently substituted and headed to the locker room for additional assessment.