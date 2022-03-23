Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. The two teams are facing off for the second time this season, with the Sixers routing the Lakers 105-87 in their first meeting in Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia 76ers rested James Harden and Joel Embiid for their last game against the Heat. Although they won the game behind Tyrese Maxey's 28-point outing, the franchise faced considerable backlash for sitting out their star duo.

For starters, the Heat are a marquee matchup and are the top seed in the East, so resting the superstars for such an important game didn't make sense. The 76ers are already playing with an entirely new lineup because of their mid-season blockbuster trade, and not playing their stars against a playoff team wasn't well-received by the fans and media.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, are coming off a morale-boosting victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James returned to his old stomping ground and dropped a 38-point triple-double with 12 assists and 11 rebounds. The Lakers played like a cohesive unit and got the win behind James' late-game heroics. They are currently 10 games below .500 and destined for the NBA play-in tournament.

However, one reason for concern is that the 10th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans are just one game behind the Purple and Gold. If the Lakers lose any more games, they risk falling to the 10th spot or, in the worst-case scenario, out of the play-in spots.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are likely to feature an entirely healthy lineup for this game. The only players unavailable for the matchup are the ones sent to the NBA G-League. These include Jaden Springer, Myles Powell and Charles Bassey.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Charles Bassey Out G-League - On Assignment Jaden Springer Out G-League - On Assignment Myles Powell Out G-League - Two-way

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers injury report for this game is largely similar to the ones they have put out in recent weeks. Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are still out and have no timeline for a return. With just 10 games left in the season, it looks like they might not lace up at all.

LeBron James is questionable due to effusion and soreness in his knee but is expected to play. Talen Horton-Tucker is also questionable for this clash due to a sprained ankle and Mason Jones has been sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Questionable Left Knee Soreness/Effusion Talen Horton-Tucker Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Anthony Davis Out Right Mid-foot Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Lakers 31-41 +250 U 230.5 +7.5 Philadelphia 76ers 44-27 -320 O 230.5 -7.5

The game is in Los Angeles and the Lakers have been mediocre at home. The 76ers are one of the best teams in the East and should comfortably overwhelm the defense of the Purple and Gold. The Sixers will also feature a fully healthy lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

The 76ers are 23-11 on the road this season. The 76ers are 17-10 against the Western Conference. Joel Embiid is averaging 12.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in March.

LA Lakers Betting Tips

The Lakers are 20-17 at home this season. LeBron James is leading the league in scoring at 30 points per game. The Lakers have lost six of their last 10 games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers will deploy their ideal lineup for this game with James Harden and Tyrese Maxey running the backcourt. Matisse Thybulle will start as the shooting guard and Tobias Harris will retain his usual power forward role. Joel Embiid is the team's bonafide center. Shake Milton, Paul Millsap and Furkan Korkmaz will come off the bench.

LA Lakers

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Lakers will likely deploy their lineup from the last game if James plays. If he laces up then the King will assume the power forward role. Dwight Howard is expected to play the center position to guard Embiid, while Wenyen Gabriel could continue to starts as the new small forward.

Russell Westbrook will start at his usual point guard position with either Austin Reaves or Malik Monk joining him in the backcourt. Carmelo Anthony, Monk, Stanley Johnson and Avery Bradley will come off the bench.

The 76ers won their previous matchup against the Lakers Joel Embiid is averaging 29.8 points per game, second in the league to LeBron's 30 ppg. Russell Westbrook is shooting 50% from three-point range in his last three games while averaging 9.7 dimes a night

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Austin Reaves | F - Wenyen Gabriel | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard.

