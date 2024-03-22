Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers Injury Reports for March 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will look to avenge an embarrassing 44-point loss when the teams last met on Nov. 27 in Philadelphia, where the 76ers won 138-94. Joel Embiid's 30-point triple-double in three quarters sealed the deal for the home team in that contest.

However, the Lakers enter Friday's contest as the favorites to break their seven-game losing streak against the Sixers. They have been the better team since the 76ers saw Joel Embiid go down with an injury in Jan. Philly is 9-14 since then, while the Lakers are 13-7 in that same stretch.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Mar. 22

The Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers have both been doomed by injuries, but the visitors have dealt with blows to their stars, while the home team's role players have missed significant time. The Sixers have been more impacted, contributing to their underdog label ahead of Friday's matchup.

Here's a look at the teams' injury reports:

Philadelphia 76ers injury report:

The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (knee), Robert Covington (knee), Kai Jones (hamstring), and De'Anthony Melton (back) because of injuries. Tobias Harris, who has missed the last three games, is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Terquavion Smith is out on a G League assignment.

Player Status Injury Robert Covington Out Left knee bone bruise Joel Embiid Out Left knee meniscus procedure Kai Jones Out Right hamstring strain De'Anthony Melton Out Back lumbar spine bone stress Terquiavion Smith Out G League, two-way Tobias Harris Questionable Right ankle sprain

What happened to Tobias Harris?

Tobias Harris has a right ankle sprain. He's been dealing with it since the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Mar. 14. Harris likely sustained his injury in practice. He finished the game against the Bucks without any setbacks, dropping 15 points on 45.5% shooting.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have seven players on their injury report. Anthony Davis is probable with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, while LeBron James is questionable with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

Colin Castleton (wrist), Jalen Hood-Schifino (back), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Colin Castleton Out Right wrist fracture Anthony Davis Probable Bilateral Achilles tendinopathy Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Back disc surgery LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery Christian Wood Out Left knee surgery

What are the latest injury updates for Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood?

The LA Lakers are missing three key role players: Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood. Vanderbilt has played only 29 games, while Wood has appeared in 50 and Vincent has been available for five.

Over the past few days, there have been reports that three could miss the entire season. Vanderbilt is yet to be cleared for on-court work and is not close to a return. Meanwhile, Wood recently underwent surgery and is expected to miss weeks. On the other hand, Vincent could return soon.

There have been conflicting reports on his status, but as per the latest by NBA insider Marc Stein, the former Heat guard is nearing a return and intends to play this season.