Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 25, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The blockbuster 2020-21 NBA clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Lakers has lost a bit of sheen considering the number of players both teams are missing.

The Philadelphia 76ers have relied on the likes of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in recent games, while Shake Milton has been on another level from the bench offensively.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, have had struggles since they lost Anthony Davis to injury. The recent loss of LeBron James have compounded their woes, as they have lost three straight games. They have dropped to fourth in the Western Conference and need the likes of Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma to share the increased workload.

Back to LA. pic.twitter.com/3Doz5ZhjWn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 24, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers Injury Update

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is missing for the Philadelphia 76ers

Apart from NBA MVP contender Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are missing Seth Curry, who has been their best three-point shooter this season.

Embiid's offensive numbers have been extraordinary, but Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris have stepped up in recent games. Tony Bradley produced an 18-point double-double the last time around and is set for another start at the center position.

Additionally, Dwight Howard and Shake Milton have been reliable players off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers. Overall, the 76ers look to be in a better position than their opponents and will fancy their chances of a win.

LA Lakers

Replacing LeBron James might be the most difficult task the LA Lakers have in their hands.

The 4-time MVP was in commanding form this season, so his absence has left a huge void in the LA Lakers roster. Moreover, the likes of Marc Gasol and Jared Dudley are also out.

Montrezl Harrell's last 4 games 🔥



25 PTS, 6 AST, 44.8 FPTS

27 PTS, 3 STL, 41.5 FPTS

17 PTS, 3 BLK, 37.7 FPTS

26 PTS, 12 REB, 42.9 FPTS pic.twitter.com/X8SpUZqBR7 — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) March 17, 2021

With so many key players missing, the LA Lakers are expected to have a torrid time in their next few games. They have several tough fixtures over the next few weeks, which they'll have to play without their two best players.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers Predicted lineups.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have managed the loss of Embiid well, as multiple players have shared the increased offensive responsibility. Harris and Simmons contributed for more than 20 points apiece in the last game, while Tony Bradley impressed as well.

Ben Simmons: TAKING FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/QHqxbtRrG5 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 17, 2021

Overall, the Philadelphia 76ers have no real cause for concern. They are in a strong position in the Eastern Conference and have produced some highly efficient performances in recent games. The Philadelphia 76ers look set to emerge as bonafide title contenders as the season progresses.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have been plagued by multiple injuries.

The LA Lakers are expected to start with Kyle Kuzma and Markief Morriss, with Devonte Cocak as the starting center. Montrezl Harrell's form and scoring skills have been a boost for them, although KCP and Talen Horton-Tucker have looked out of touch in recent weeks.

Marc Gasol is still some a few days away from a return, so Dennis Schroder will be expected to come up with the goods once again.

The LA Lakers are up for a difficult game against the Philadelphia 76ers as they look for their first win in 4 games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G Ben Simmons, G Furkan Korkmaz, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Tony Bradley.

LA Lakers

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Kyle Kuzma, F Markieff Morris, C Montrezl Harrell.