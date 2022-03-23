Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will put an end to their four-game road trip as they head home to host the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena on March 23rd.

Coming off an impressive 113-106 win against the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers improved to a 44-27 record on the season. Unfortunately, they still find themselves in third place on the Eastern Conference leaderboard.

The LA Lakers also notched a much-needed win as they overcame the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 131-120 finish. The Lakers improved to 31-41 on the season while also returning to ninth place in the West.

Wednesday's game will be the final matchup of the regular-season between the two teams. With Philadelphia emerging as the victors in the first game, the third-seeded 76ers have the opportunity to sweep the Lakers on their home turf.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, 23rd March, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, 24th March, 2022; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Joel Embiid goes up for a dunk against the Chicago Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed a fairly balanced run of performances. Having won three of their last five games, the 76ers have managed to hold onto a top-three position in the East.

While their loss against the Raptors saw a disappointing outing for the side, the win against the Heat saw a solid showcase by the 76ers.

Playing without their leading men Joel Embiid and James Harden, Philadelphia saw budding star Tyrese Maxey rise to the occasion and lead the side to a win.

After getting work down the stretch on both ends of the floor, Maxey notched 28 points with five rebounds and four assists to finish the night.

Uncharacteristically, Philadelphia also saw solid contributions from the bench as Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz notched double-digit scoring to aid the overall effort of their starting rotation.

With Embiid and Harden potentially returning for this upcoming matchup, the 76ers will also hope that Maxey can continue to build upon his exceptional outing against Miami.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

LA Lakers Preview

LeBron James celebrates a play

The LA Lakers have looked like a fairly competent side in their recent outings. Although they've only won two of their last five games, the win against the Raptors and Cavaliers saw a completely different Purple and Gold on the floor.

The loss to Washington saw the side return to familiar ways as they blew the lead in the fourth-quarter. However, the win against Cleveland saw a consistent effort from the Lakers as they were led by LeBron James' electrifying performance.

With Russell Westbrook also stepping up his productivity in the last few games, the Lakers have looked a lot more competitive.

Whether this is a sign of changing times for the side is unknown. With only 10 games left to play and Anthony Davis ramping up for a return, the Lakers will need to keep building to secure a Play-In spot.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Austin Reaves | F - LeBron James | F - Wenyen Gabriel | C - Dwight Howard

Philadelphia 76ers VS LA Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 44-27 -300 Over 229.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) LA Lakers 31-41 +245 Under 229.5 (-110) +7.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have strongly favored the 76ers in this matchup against the Lakers primarily because of the poor form the Lakers have been in this season.

While LA have had a recent stretch of outings where they have looked competitive, their lack of size and consistency makes them extremely vulnerable when coming up against a top-three team in the East.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Philadelphia 76ers VS LA Lakers Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 23-11 record when playing on the road. The 76ers have an offensive rating of 111.9 this season. Joel Embiid is averaging 30.1 points and 12.6 rebounds per game in his last 10 games.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have a 20-17 record when playing at home. The Lakers allow an average 55.8 points in the paint per game. LeBron James is averaging 35.7 points and 9.1 rebounds in his last 10 games.

76ers vs Lakers Match Predictions

Wednesday's marquee matchup should see the 76ers emerge as winners against the Lakers.

Although the Lakers are a relatively more competitive team at home and have seen a recent stretch of solid outings, the 76ers have a major size advantage against the shorthanded Lakers team.

Considering Joel Embiid's form this season and the likelihood of James Harden also being available, the Purple and Gold do not have the necessary tools to overcome Philadelphia.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Lakers game?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) and ESPN Radio as well.

