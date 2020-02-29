Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 1st March 2020

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date and time: Sunday, 1 March 2020, 3:30 pm E.T.

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Last game results

Philadelphia 76ers (37-23): 115-106 win against the New York Knicks (27 February 2020)

Los Angeles Clippers (40-19): 132-103 win against the Denver Nuggets (28 February 2020)

Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the most talented squads in the NBA. They have a great starting lineup but have struggled to gel together as a team.

The 76ers have a 37-23 record and are the 5th ranked team in the Eastern Conference. They won their last match convincingly against the Knicks.

Key player - Tobias Harris

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

In the absence of both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris has to carry the offensive load for the 76ers. Harris signed a 5-year contract with the 76ers in the offseason and is a very important member of the team.

Harris is averaging 19.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He would be looking to improve on his numbers in this match against the Clippers.

76ers predicted lineup

Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Glenn Robinson III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford

Los Angeles Clippers preview

The Los Angeles Clippers had a great win in an important clash against the Nuggets in their last match. They finally have a healthy squad and are showing signs of finding team chemistry.

The Clippers have a 40-19 record and are the second-ranked team in the Western Conference. They had a 132-103 blowout win against the Nuggets.

Key player - Kawhi Leonard

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA right now. He has become a great offensive force and is already a two time defensive player of the year.

Leonard is averaging 27 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season. He is also very efficient from the field and shoots almost 90% from the FT line.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

76ers vs Clippers Match Prediction

76ers vs Clippers is a matchup between two powerhouse teams in the NBA. The 76ers are going to miss their two superstars, Ben and Embiid. The Clippers are going fully healthy into this match.

I predict the Clippers to win in a tight match against the 76ers.

Where to watch 76ers vs Clippers?

This Inter Conference match-up can be seen on NBC Sports Philadelphia, FOX Sports West, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.