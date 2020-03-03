Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 3rd March 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers the last time

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 3rd March 2020, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game result

Philadelphia 76ers (37-24): 130-136 loss against Los Angeles Clippers (1st March, Sunday)

Los Angeles Lakers (46-13): 122-114 win against New Orleans Pelicans (1st March, Sunday)

Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a weird season so far. Nearly perfect at home with a 28-2 record, the franchise has been horrendous on the road as they have succumbed to a loss 22 times away from the Wells Fargo Arena. The 76ers have lost both their superstars to injuries and are unclear on when they’ll return. Brett Brown and co. are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 37-24 record and are six games behind the second seed Toronto Raptors.

Key player – Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to Tobias Harris to lead the way

With Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid out indefinitely, the onus is on Tobias Harris to lead the way for the Philadelphia 76ers. Currently averaging 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this campaign while shooting 36.3% from range, it’s fair to say the forward’s had a tough season. They would be hopeful of securing home-court advantage in the postseason and for that, they’ll need Harris to find a form quickly.

76ers predicted lineup:

Shake Milton, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford

Los Angeles Lakers preview

The team with the best record in the Western Conference and the second-best record in the league, the Los Angeles Lakers saw their star man LeBron James return to the lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans after sitting out the game against the Golden State Warriors. The LA-based franchise holds a 5.5 games buffer against the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers and is set for a tough couple of games. The last time they played the 76ers the Lakers lost. With Anthony Davis struggling with injuries, expect King James to lead the way for the franchise.

Key player – LeBron James

LeBron James dropped a 34-point triple-double against the New Orleans Pelicans last time around

One of the frontrunners for the MVP award, LeBron James has been absolutely magnificent this season. Averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.6 assists this term while shooting over 49% from the field, King James has been on a roll this season while. Clutch performances against the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans have only raised his stock for in the MVP race and will be hopeful of leading the team to a championship this term.

Lakers predicted lineup:

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee

76ers vs Lakers match prediction

With Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid out and this coupled along with how horrendous the 76ers have been on the road, back the Lakers who have won eight of their last 10 games, to come out on top in this matchup. Frank Vogel and co. will be hoping to have the services of Anthony Davis back as they are at home for the five of their next six games.

Where to watch 76ers vs Lakers

The game will be telecasted on TNT and Spectrum Sportsnet. You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.