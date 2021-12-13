Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - December 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers visit FedExForum in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The Grizzlies have surprisingly been winning games despite a number of injuries to the team. Meanwhile, the 76ers are coming off an ego-boosting victory against the league-best Golden State Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time - Monday, December 13th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 14th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Seth Curry (#31) and Tobias Harris (#12) of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are steadily getting back on track. They were dealing with injury issues and were 10-10 through their first 20 games. However, with most of the team back healthy, they have now won five of their last seven games. Matisse Thybulle has been excellent this year and has maintained his elite defensive prowess. He held MVP favorite Stephen Curry to 2-13 shooting in the last game.

Curry is on track to surpass Ray Allen for the most threes in NBA history and he needed 10 makes ahead of the game. The Philadelphia 76ers took immense pride in shutting him down and stopping him from making history.

Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green are all expected to step up and lead the 76ers back up the standings. Tyrese Maxey has been great as Ben Simmons' replacement at the point, and Andre Drummond has done a decent job as Embiid's backup.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid

The Philadlephia 76ers win more games when Joel Embiid is playing at his best and leading the team with his energy. He is the heart and soul of the franchise and now that he is healthy, he is back to averaging MVP-caliber numbers. He took pride in protecting home court and not letting Stephen Curry break the all-time three-point record against his team. He said after the game:

"That was not happening on my court. There is no way. That was not happening in Philly. This is my city."

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrate against the Miami Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies have shocked the NBA world by winning games even after Ja Morant went down with an injury. The Grizzlies offense is run by Morant and he is 10th in the league in usage rate with 31.7%. However, they were 9-10 when he played and have gone 7-1 since he got injured. Players like Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks have stepped up to lead the team.

The Grizzlies are without Ziaire Williams and Brandon Clarke while Steven Adams and Jackson Jr. are questionable. They will face a tough time against a Philadelphia 76ers team that is highly motivated right now, coming off a huge victory.

Key Player - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (#13) of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been one of the key pieces during the Memphis Grizzlies' run minus Ja Morant. Over the last eight games since losing his primary point guard, Jackson Jr. has averaged 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42% from three-point range on 6+ attempts. He is expected to lace up and be a major factor against the 76ers.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Jaren Jackson Jr going right at AD!



20 PTS & 3 STL after 23 MINS Jaren Jackson Jr going right at AD! 20 PTS & 3 STL after 23 MINS https://t.co/BViEiAaiMa

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

76ers vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are clear favorites to win this game. They are coming off a morale-boosting win and are the healthier team. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies will possibly be without five to six players. If deemed fit to play, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will try to make their imprint on the game but the 76ers seem to have the upper hand regardless.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Grizzlies game?

The matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southeast - Memphis (SE-MEM). The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Fans can tune in to the radio at ESPN 92.9FM/680AM and 97.5 The Fanatic to listen to the live commentary of the game.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

