Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - January 16th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in an enticing clash in the 2020-21 NBA.

Even without Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies have managed to punch above their weight. On the other hand, after a hot start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have blown hot and cold. They won their last two games but need to be consistent though.

With both teams looking to climb up the standings with a win, this clash could be an intriguing one.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, 16th January 2021 - 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, 17th January 2021 - 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Joel Embiid has been performing at a near-MVP level this season and has been a force to be reckoned with at both ends of the floor. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, the player has been ruled out of this game due to pain in his right knee.

That means that players the likes of Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey will have to pick up the slack against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, Ben Simmons needs to play more aggressively. The player has been terrible at the offensive end for the Philadelphia 76ers so far and needs to find his feet as soon as possible.

If the trio manages to raise the level of their play, the Philadelphia 76ers will fancy their chances against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - Danny Green

Danny Green

Danny Green has played well for the Philadelphia 76ers but hasn't done so consistently, something he would need to do against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 33-year-old was key in the Philadelphia 76ers' overtime-win against the Miami Heat, recording 29 points, ten rebounds and six assists. The three-time champion hit several clutch shots throughout the game to help the Philadelphia 76ers snatch a thrilling win.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Tyrese Maxey, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Dwight Howard.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

After an absence for a few games, Ja Morant is expected to be back for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The franchise has done reasonably well in Morant's absence, but their offense lacked punch.

With the 21-year-old's return, the Memphis Grizzlies would fancy their chances of beating the Philadelphia 76ers. However, they will have to defend well to avoid another defeat.

Key Player - Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks

Even if Ja Morant comes back for this game for the Memphis Grizzlies, he may not hit the ground running. That means Dillon Brooks will need to play a pivotal role against the Memphis Grizzlies.

When will Jaren Jackson be back for the Grizzlies? The young center talks about his knee injury, Ja Morant’s injury, missing MLK Day, voting, if it’s true he grew taller and much more. https://t.co/SHaz07AAVa #Grizzlies #nba — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 14, 2021

The 24-year-old has been averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. He is also a capable shot creator and floor general while also being very good at the defensive end.

If the Memphis Grizzlies are to take down the Philadelphia 76ers, they may have to rely heavily on Dillon Brooks.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Kyle Anderson, F Dillon Brooks, F Brandon Clarke, C Jonas Valanciunas.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Prediction

If Ja Morant plays this game, the Memphis Grizzlies have enough talent on their roster to make this a close game.

Meanwhile, even without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have the wherewithal to overwhelm the Memphis Grizzlies, which makes them the likelier team to emerge victorious on the night.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.