Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers can sweep their season series with the Miami Heat when they clash at AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday. Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference are already in the playoffs but they hope to improve their regular-season records.

For the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers, the goal is to clinch the best record in the conference with a win. They missed an opportunity on Tuesday after a 103-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers snapped an eight-game NBA winning streak. They have another shot at it if they can win their third and final game versus the Heat this season.

A win by the fifth-place Miami Heat over the Sixers would go a long way in helping them move into fourth, which is occupied by the Atlanta Hawks. But with Atlanta holding the tiebreaker, Miami is hoping the Hawks lose at least one of their remaining games while the Heat try to win all three of their final assignments.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Injury Update

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have submitted their injury report which contains several names.

Joel Embiid is questionable for the Miami Heat matchup due to a non-COVID illness. He is reportedly not with the Sixers in Miami, which could either jeopardize or slightly delay their chances of taking the East’s top seed.

Matisse Thybulle is also considered questionable against the Heat. He has soreness in his left hand which kept him in street clothes last Tuesday. He will be a game-time decision.

Shake Milton is dealing with right knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's match. He wasn’t expected to miss the game against the Indiana Pacers but will more than likely be ready for the encounter with the Heat.

Shake Milton #18 is is checked on by teammate Joel Embiid #21 following an injury.

Another player who is probable, Furkan Korkmaz has missed four straight games as he has been nursing a right ankle sprain. HHowever, heshould see action for the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have only two players listed on their injury report.

Jimmy Butler today:



26 PTS

8 REB

11 AST

2 STL

9-14 FG



The Heat are 2 games up from the Celtics for the 6th seed.

Jimmy Butler is questionable to play versus the Philadelphia 76ers after his eye was poked on Tuesday. He played just 17 minutes in the game against the Boston Celtics but there’s a chance the eye is well enough for him to make go for it with a crucial match ahead.

The Miami Heat are going to be shorthanded in the backcourt longer than expected after it was revealed that Victor Oladipo will be undergoing season-ending surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon. This was the same injury he suffered during the 2018-19 season and caused him to miss all but 19 games of last year.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid’s probable absence will elevate Mike Scott to the starting center position again as he did on Tuesday. This also means more minutes for Dwight Howard.

If Thybulle remains out against the Miami Heat, Tyrese Maxey will see his workload increase. George Hill is another player who could benefit from Thybulle being sidelined.

Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala should see more minutes if Butler doesn’t play tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Nemanja Bjelica could be back in the rotation as well.

Andre Iguodala #28 reacts after a dunk.

Without Oladipo, coach Erik Spoelstra has spread out his minutes to the regulars in the backcourt, namely Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers:

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Mike Scott

Miami Heat:

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

