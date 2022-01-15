Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 15th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to Florida to battle the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena. The game is scheduled to air on Bally Sports Sun and NBCSP+ on Saturday.

The Heat are on a four-game winning streak, having defeated the Atlanta Hawks 124-118 in their previous game. Erik Spoelstra's team currently stands second in the Eastern Conference with a 27-5 record. Their performances this season have been commendable considering the Heat are playing without a few key defensive players, most notably Bam Adebayo.

Meanwhile, the 76ers, after their 10-10 record in the first quarter of the season, have turned the narrative around. They now stand 5th in the East, one spot ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers, with 24 wins and 17 losses. 76ers head into Saturday with an overwhelming win against the Boston Celtics behind them.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Sixers are yet to submit an official injury report to the league. However, it can be safely assumed that Ben Simmons, who is yet to debut this season, will remain out of the upcoming game in all likeliness. With rumors of a possible Simmons trade spreading across the league like wildfire, the Sixers will at least have the possibility of acquiring a talent that will contribute to their ongoing campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



Game Highlights vs. Celtics | 01.14.21 had some fun on our home turf.Game Highlights vs. Celtics | 01.14.21 had some fun on our home turf.📹 Game Highlights vs. Celtics | 01.14.21 https://t.co/dUfZ3nNnvP

Meanwhile, Shake Milton, who has remained inactive in Philly's last five games, will continue to remain sidelined owing to a troubling back contusion. Danny Green's absence against the Celtics continues as he is yet to be cleared to play on Saturday and remains doubtful.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Not with team Shake Milton Out Back Danny Green Questionable Hip

Miami Heat Injury Report

Bam Adebayo's continued absence, despite being an obvious disadvantage, is yet to adversely affect his team. Miami's defensive beast now looks set to return soon and has recovering as the team had hoped. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Adebayo is targeting a return on January 17th. Hence he will most likely remain sidelined for this game against the Sixers. In his tweet, Wojnarowski wrote:

"After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds -- has been ramping up on the court this week."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds -- has been ramping up on the court this week. After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds -- has been ramping up on the court this week.

In addition to Adebayo, KZ Okpala, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo will also remain sidelined for the upcoming game.

Player Name Status Reason Bam Adebayo Out Thumb Markieff Morris Out Reconditioning Victor Oladipo Out Quadriceps KZ Okpala Out Wrist

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry will start alongside Max Strus as the backcourt pairing for Miami. Strus was a key scorer for his team in the first quarter on Friday and shot four three-pointers. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler, the Heat's top scorer, will join PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven in the frontcourt.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers rely heavily on Joel Embiid on both the offensive and defensive ends. Embiid, a phenomenal big man, will undoubtedly be Doc Rivers' preferred starting center. Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle will start alongside Joel in the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, shooting guard Seth Curry, who is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc and 59.3% on two-point shots, will start at shooting guard. While Tyrese Maxey plays at the point guard spot alongside Curry.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Miami Heat

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Max Struss | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Omer Yurtseven.

Edited by David Nyland