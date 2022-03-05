Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

A battle of heavyweights will be featured on Saturday night at the FTX Arena when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Miami Heat. The streaking 76ers are only two games behind Miami for the top seed in the East as the NBA enters the crucial stretch of the regular season.

The 76ers are unbeaten since James Harden's trade for Ben Simmons. More than Harden’s addition, Philly is starting to look like a more formidable team with Tyrese Maxey’s explosion. The 76ers’ supposed Dynamic Duo is turning out to be a Big 3 with Maxey’s latest masterpiece against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat, on the other hand, have rarely had the chance to play Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro together. Yet they are on top of the East and aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Without Butler, Lowry and P.J. Tucker against the Brooklyn Nets, Miami leaned on Adebayo, Herro, Caleb Martin and Max Strus to hold off the Nets. Once at full strength, they look like serious threats to come out of the East and challenge for the NBA title.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Jaden Springer, who was previously on the injury list due to knee soreness, has been assigned to the G-League. He will not make the trip to Miami.

Player: Status: Reason: Springer, Jaden Out G-League

Miami Heat Injury Report

Miami’s injury report is a bit lengthy. Kyle Lowry (personal), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Markieff Morris (conditioning) continue to be sidelined. Oladipo and Morris could return sooner rather than later.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat plan for the two-time All-Star to make his season debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat plan for the two-time All-Star to make his season debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Jimmy Butler (toe), Caleb Martin (Achilles), Max Strus (shoulder) and P.J. Tucker (knee) have been ruled questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Butler, Jimmy Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Big Toe; Irritation Lowry, Kyle Out Personal Reasons Martin, Caleb Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness Morris, Markieff Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Oladipo, Victor Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery Strus, Max Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Sprain Tucker, P.J Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Pain

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat:

Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Philly's Big 3 is looking fearsome in the last few games. [Photo: MARCA]

Head coach Doc Rivers has likely found his best starting unit in the last few days and should stick with the same personnel against Miami. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will resume their blossoming partnership in the backcourt.

Philly’s frontline will be composed of Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris handling the three and four spots while All-Star Joel Embiid gets his usual starting center position.

Miami Heat

Supposing the names listed as questionable plays, Miami will have a more recognizable starting unit. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus handle backcourt duties. The formidable Heat frontline should be back with Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker getting their usual small forward and power forward roles, respectively.

Bam Adebayo plugs the middle for head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat:

Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard - Max Strus | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - P.J. Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

