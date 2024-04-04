Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for April 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Miami Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their final showdown of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. The Heat have a 2-1 advantage in the season series, but the 76ers won when the teams matched up last time on Mar. 18. The Joel Embiid-less Sixers rode behind a team effort, winning 98-91.

Tyrese Maxey was the 76ers' best player with 30 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. bagged 22 and 11 rebounds. Ex-Heat guard Kyle Lowry chipped in with 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Heat, also shorthanded, missing Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro because of injuries, couldn't get much out of their supporting cast around Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier. The duo combined for 40 points, but that couldn't get the Heat over the hump.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Injury Reports

The Heat and the 76ers have been among the most battle-tested teams in the NBA with injuries this season, missing their best and key role players for brief stretches. The situation has slightly improved for both teams, but their injury status remains one of the worst in the NBA.

Here's a look at the injury reports for the Heat and 76ers ahead of Thursday's contest:

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Apr. 4

The 76ers have nine players on their injury report. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and Mo Mamba are questionable. Embiid returned last game after recovering from a knee injury, while Maxey is dealing with a hip issue. Harris is also dealing with a knee problem, while Bamba is on the injury report, citing illness.

Long-term absentees Robert Covington (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) will remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Ricky Council IV, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Terquiavion Smith are on G-League duties.

Player Status Injury Mo Bamba Questionable Illness Ricky Council IV Out G League, two-way Robert Covington Out Left knee bone bruise Jeff Dowtin Jr. Out G League, two-way Joel Embiid Questionable Left knee injury recovery Tobias Harris Questionable Left knee hyperextension Tyrese Maxey Questionable Left hip tightness De'Anthony Melton Out Back lumbar spine bone stress Terquiavion Smith Out G League, two-way

Miami Heat injury report for Apr. 4

The Heat have five players on their injury report. Tyler Herro (foot) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are the injury absentees.

Meanwhile, Orlando Robinson, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams have G League assignments.

Player Status Injury Tyler Herro Out Right foot medial tendinitis Josh Richardson Out Right shoulder surgery Orlando Robinson Out G League, on assignment Cole Swider Out G League, two-way Alondes Williams Out G League, two-way

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers. Miami Heat?

NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Sun will broadcast the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat game. Fans outside local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center, the Heat's homecourt.

It's a crucial game for both teams as they look to earn the favorable seeding ahead of the postseason. Miami is sixth and on track to avoid the play-in tournament with a 42-33 record. However, the seventh-placed Indiana Pacers are only one game back in the loss column from Miami.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are 41-35, with two more losses than the Heat and one more than Indiana.