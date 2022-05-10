Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 10th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will return home to the FTX Arena to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series is level at two wins apiece, with both teams securing wins at home.

The 76ers seem to have found their mojo since Joel Embiid’s return after he sat out the first two games due to injury. James Harden showed significant improvement in Game 4, recording his first 30-point game in the playoffs this year, shooting 60% from beyond the arc.

The Heat, meanwhile, had multiple players who endured poor shooting nights but kept the game close. Jimmy Butler shot an efficient 65%, contributing 40 points to the team’s total, including 12 free-throw conversions.

Nevertheless, Embiid’s return has brought the series to life, with either team looking likely to reach the next round. The Heat will have home-court advantage if things come down to Game 7.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

James Harden showed up in Game Four with a 31-point effort.

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable because of a facial fracture and sprain on his right thumb. Isaiah Joe is listed as questionable as well, nursing a sprain to his right ankle.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Kyle Lowry is yet to find his footing after missing four games in the playoffs so far.

Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are listed as questionable, tending sprains in their left ankles. Kyle Lowry and Max Strus are listed as questionable with hamstring issues. PJ Tucker, Vincent Gabe and Dewayne Dedmon are listed as questionable too/

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 10th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 4 +140 O 209.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Miami Heat 1 -165 U 209.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The Heat are favored to win Game 5 in front of their home crowd. However, the 76ers have proved in their last two games that they have a roster capable of beating the Heat. They will look to capitalize on that by winning Game 5 on the road.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

1. The 76ers have a 5-5 record on the road in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. The 76ers have averaged 102.5 points in the series so far.

3. James Harden has averaged nine assists in the playoffs so far.

Miami Heat

1. The Heat have averaged 103 points in the series so far.

2. The Heat are 5-2 at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. Tyler Herro is averaging 17 points off the bench in this series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey should assume backcourt duties, with support from Danny Green in the small forward position. Tobias Harris could start as power forward, with Joel Embiid operating from the center.

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus are likely to start in the backcourt, with Lowry playing point. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker should fill the two forward positions, with Bam Adebayo manning the paint to round up the starting five.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Headed back to Miami for Game 5 committed to getting the job done Headed back to Miami for Game 5 committed to getting the job done https://t.co/GMc2V4cBFR

1. The 76ers are 1-2 without Joel Embiid in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. The Heat allowed just 105.6 points on average during the regular season, ranking fourth in that category.

3. Jimmy Butler has averaged 27.5 points in the series so far.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward – Danny Green | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – Joel Embiid.

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – PJ Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo.

