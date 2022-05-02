Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 2nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers at the FTX Arena in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night.

The 76ers are coming off a 4-2 first-round series win against the Toronto Raptors after going ahead 3-0 to start off. Joel Embiid was the team’s leader in the series, averaging a double-double with 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds. James Harden also recorded a double-double in the series, with 19 points and 10.2 assists.

The Heat had a rather comfortable series against the Atlanta Hawks in the previous round. They finished with a 4-1 series score. Jimmy Butler had an outstanding performance on both ends of the floor, averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

This series will be highly entertaining, considering one team specializes in defense and the other relies on its offensive firepower to get the game going.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

76ers star James Harden will be expected to improve his scoring output

The 76ers will play without the services of Joel Embiid, who sustained a facial fracture in Game 6 of the Raptors-76ers series. He is out with no return timetable.

Charles Bassey is listed as questionable as he is suffering from soreness in his right shoulder.

Player Name Status Reason Charles Bassey Questionable Right shoulder soreness Joel Embiid Out Facial fracture

Miami Heat Injury Report

Victor Oladipo adds to the team's defensive strength

Kyle Lowry is listed as out as he is suffering from a strain on his left hamstring. Tyler Herro and Markieff Morris are listed as questionable, with both of them suffering from respiratory illnesses.

Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus and Caleb Martin are also listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Lowry Out Left hamstring strain Jimmy Butler Questionable Right knee inflammation Tyler Herro Questionable Chest; respiratory illness P.J. Tucker Questionable Right calf strain Markieff Morris Questionable Chest; respiratory illness Caleb Martin Questionable Left ankle sprain Max Strus Questionable Right hamstring strain

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 2nd, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 4 +260 O 208.5 (-115) +7.5 (-110) Miami Heat 1 -350 U 208.5 (-105) -7.5 (-110)

The Heat are favored to win at home, with the absence of Joel Embiid improving their chances. Embiid led the 76ers on both ends of the floor in the Raptors series by putting up strong performances. The Heat have a little less to worry about going into Game 1, and they will look to capitalize.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

1. The 76ers averaged 111.5 points in their first-round series.

2. The 76ers had a 6-8 record without Joel Embiid this season.

3. Tyrese Maxey averaged 21.3 points in the Raptors series.

Miami Heat

1. The Heat limited the 76ers to an average of 100 points in four regular-season meetings.

2. The Heat had four players averaging double-digits in scoring – in the Hawks series.

3. The Heat recorded 47 steals and 15 blocks in the series against the Hawks.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will be the starting backcourt pair, with the former set to run the offense at point. Danny Green and Tobias Harris will fill the forward positions, with Paul Reed likely to step in for Embiid in the center position.

Embiid will need to clear concussion protocol and have his orbital injury evaluated Joel Embiid won't travel with the 76ers for Games 1 and 2, "but there's optimism he could return" in Game 3 or 4, per @wojespn Embiid will need to clear concussion protocol and have his orbital injury evaluated Joel Embiid won't travel with the 76ers for Games 1 and 2, "but there's optimism he could return" in Game 3 or 4, per @wojespnEmbiid will need to clear concussion protocol and have his orbital injury evaluated https://t.co/oPa6jgkw5l

Miami Heat

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus are likely to be the team’s starting backcourt pair, with support from Jimmy Butler at small forward.

P.J. Tucker will start as a power forward, with Bam Adebayo manning the paint to round up the starting five.

1. The 76ers had a 27-14 record on the road this season.

2. The Heat had a 12-7 record without Kyle Lowry this season.

3. The Heat averaged 9.4 steals against the Hawks in five games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward – Danny Green | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – Paul Reed

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – P.J. Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo

