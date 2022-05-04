Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 4th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at FTX Arena on Wednesday night. The 76ers will look to redeem themselves and try to steal a win on the road after losing Game 1 92-106.

Tobias Harris scored a game-high 27 points, shooting 61% from the field. However, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey struggled to convert shots with regularity.

Tyler Herro maximized his opportunities in Game 1, scoring 25 points off the bench in just 30 minutes. Bam Adebayo made an efficient contribution of 24 points, along with 12 rebounds, to complete a double-double in the win.

Game 2 will be crucial for the 76ers as they try to avoid going two games down. Joel Embiid’s absence has put the team at a big disadvantage to start off, but they still need to find a win without him. Harden is expected to hold the fort down until Embiid returns to action, possibly in Game 3.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Tyrese Maxey receiving instructions from Doc Rivers in Game One

The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid in Game 2 after he sustained a facial fracture in Game 6 of the first round.

All other players are available for Doc Rivers’ rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Embiid Out Facial fracture/concussion

Miami Heat Injury Report

Bam Adebayo played a strong game on both ends of the floor in Game One

Kyle Lowry will remain on the sidelines as he is nursing a left hamstring strain. Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are listed as questionable as they are suffering from sprains in their left ankles.

Vincent Gabe, Max Strus and P.J. Tucker are listed as questionable as well.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Lowry Out Left hamstring strain Tyler Herro Questionable Left ankle sprain Caleb Martin Questionable Left ankle sprain Max Strus Questionable Right hamstring strain P.J. Tucker Questionable Right calf strain Gabe Vincent Questionable Right knee irritation

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 4th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 4 +310 O 207.5 (-115) +8.5 (-115) Miami Heat 1 -400 U 207.5 (-105) -8.5 (-105)

The Heat are the favorites to come up with a victory in Game 2 as they have home-court advantage.

Joel Embiid’s absence affected the 76ers in the rebounding section as they were outrebounded 47-37 in Game 1. Miami is likely to use a similar strategy in the second meeting as well.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

1. The 76ers had a 27-14 record on the road this season.

2. The 76ers have allowed only an average of 103.5 points in the playoffs so far.

3. James Harden has averaged 9.4 assists in the playoffs so far.

Miami Heat

1. The Heat had a 35-17 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

2. The Heat kept the 76ers to below 20% from three-point line in Game 1.

3. Bam Adebayo has averaged 3 offensive rebounds in his last three outings.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will be the starting backcourt pair, with Danny Green operating from the small forward position. Tobias Harris will start as a power forward, with DeAndre Jordan starting at center for the 76ers.

Miami Heat

Gabe Vincent will pair up with Max Strus on the backcourt, with Gabe Vincent playing at point. Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker will fill forward positions, with Bam Adebayo starting in the fifth to round up the starting lineup.

1. The 76ers were 2-5 without Joel Embiid on the road this season.

2. The Heat allowed only 105.6 points in the regular season, ranking 4th in points allowed.

3. Jimmy Butler has averaged 27.4 points in the playoffs so far – in five games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward – Danny Green | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – DeAndre Jordan

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – P.J. Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo

