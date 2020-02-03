Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Prediction - 3rd February 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Miami to face the Heat

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Monday, 3rd February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last Game Result

Philadelphia 76ers (31-19): 95-116 defeat to the Boston Celtics (1st February)

Miami Heat (33-15): 102-89 win over the Orlando Magic (1st February)

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday to pick up a sixth win in seven games - and following months of inconsistency, it appeared that the Sixers were hitting top form. However, Brett Brown's team has since lost consecutive games to the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics - leaving them sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-19 record.

Averaging just 108.4 points per game, the Sixers rank 22nd in scoring - and with Josh Richardson sidelined - Philadelphia's scoring struggles are likely to continue. Additionally, Brown's team have won just nine games on the road, and they have already suffered an overtime defeat at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is coming off one of the worst games of his career

Joel Embiid finished with just 11 points on 1-for-11 shooting during Philadelphia's loss to the Celtics in what was one of the worst performances of his career. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old enters the game in Miami averaging 23.0 points and 12.1 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game - and he will be eager to put his performance against Boston behind him.

Sixers Predicted Lineup:

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Shake Milton

Miami Heat Preview

Following an excellent start to the season, Miami's form over the past month has been shaky, although Saturday's win over the Magic marked a fourth win in six games. At 33-15 for the season, Erik Spoelstra's side remains in contention to secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs and the Heat's work on the defensive end has been much improved. Additionally, the Heat have lost just three games at home so far this season and have won their last two matchups against the Sixers.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has propelled the Heat into contention

Since heading to Miami last summer, Jimmy Butler has managed to propel the Heat into contention, and the 30-year-old was unfortunate to miss out on a starting spot in the All-Star Game. Over 42 appearances, Butler has averaged 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per contest - and the former Sixers star will be looking forward to another matchup against his old team.

Heat Predicted Lineup:

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn

Sixers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Sixers will come out fighting following their humiliating loss to the Celtics on Saturday, although Miami has proven to be extremely difficult to beat at AmericanAirlines Arena this season. Embiid is due for a bounce-back night, while Ben Simmons will once again flirt with a trouble-double - although, with little other help, the Sixers appear destined to fall to an 18th road defeat of the campaign.

Where to Watch Sixers vs Heat?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.