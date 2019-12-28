Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 28th December 2019

Consistency has been a major issue for Philly this season

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Sunday, 15 December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last Game Results

Philadelphia 76ers (23-11): 97-98 loss to Orlando Magic (27 December, Friday)

Miami Heat (23-8): 113-112 win over Indiana Pacers (27 December, Friday)

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

After winning five straight, the Philadelphia 76ers have now dropped four of their last seven games. Right after blowing out the mighty Milwaukee Bucks 121-109, the Sixers let one slip in Orlando.

It is fairly apparent that Philly are still finding it hard to rack up consistent wins, and perform at a high level on a nightly basis.

The Sixers are currently 23-11 (0.676) on the season, as they find themselves down at the 5th spot on the East standings. Moreover, they possess a losing record (7-9) on the road to start the year.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Embiid's numbers have seen a noticeable dip

Despite going through a relatively quiet year, Joel Embiid is still the Sixers' leader in scoring and rebounding by a fair margin. He is averaging a solid double-double in 23.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, on 47% shooting from the field. The Cameroonian big is also making a career-high 83% of his free-throws this season so far.

While his current on-court stats are not living up to his monstrous reputation, he is still the go-to man for the Sixers franchise as they look to right the wrongs of the past year.

Sixers Predicted Lineup

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson

Miami Heat Preview

Heading into this matchup, the Miami Heat have won eight of their last 10 games. They are 23-8 (0.742) on the season and 14-1 at home to start their 2019-20 campaign.

Led by Coach Erik Spoelstra, the Heat have been arguably the most impressive young squad to rise through the NBA ranks in recent times.

The new-look Heat roster is dynamic, resilient and thirsty to make it big this year, and the players are backing their case with top 5 shooting efficiencies from the field and beyond the arc. Moreover, this fresh Miami squad is responding well to an inclusion like Jimmy Butler, who has often been the cause of locker room issues in the past.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Butler has been a competent leader during his very first season in Miami

Jimmy Butler's newest role with the Miami Heat so far has seen him averaging 20.4 points, 6.5 boards and 6.6 dimes per matchup. Playing over 35 minutes this year, the 30-year-old is providing a much-needed veteran stability to this relatively young and upcoming Heat wave.

In a roster where seven players are averaging double digits in scoring, Butler is taking almost 14 shots per game, and recording around 2.1 steals per game on the defensive end as well.

Heat Predicted Lineup

Meyers Leonard, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler

Sixers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Heat have only lost one game at home this season so far (to the Los Angeles Lakers), and are tied for the longest winning streak (4) in the NBA at the moment. Moreover, Butler will be desperate to register a statement win against his former team.

The Sixers need to bring their A-game as the odds are stacked against them when they fly to Miami.

Where to watch Sixers vs Heat?

There will be local coverage of the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Fox Sports Sun from 8:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.