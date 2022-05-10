Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat  Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 10th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to the FTX Arena for Game 5 of their Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. After a string of poor performances, James Harden finally showed up, scoring 31 points, to lead the 76ers to a 116-108 in Game 4.

He seemed to look in great offensive flow, shooting 6-10 from beyond the arc. Harden also bagged seven rebounds and nine assists to complete a terrific performance. Joel Embiid had another decent outing post his return, where he scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler scored 40 points on 65% shooting for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo added 21 points and seven rebounds. However, none of their efforts proved to be enough, as the 76ers were determined to take the win and tie the series. Game 5 is certainly going to be interesting as the winner will have the crucial advantage of having a chance to bag the series.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 10, 7:30 PM ET [Wednesday, May 11, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami. FL

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

The 76ers have shown great resilience in leveling the series, after going 0-2 down. Joel Embiid's return has certainly fueled things for the team. Even though he has not been at his dominant best, his presence has made a great deal of difference for the 76ers.

The 28-year-old missed out on the MVP trophy for the second time in a row and this will certainly run in his head when he takes the court for Game 5. If he fires on all cylinders, the Heat are going to have a tough time trying to stop the 76ers as after the last game it looks like even James Harden has found his groove.

The former MVP hit step-back threes, which reminded many of vintage Harden, who was known for his ruthlessness on the offensive end. He has been slandered by the media for his recent performances and this is the perfect time for him to respond to them.

The beard is one player that can change the course of the game in no time. If he gets back to being at his best, the 76ers can certainly turn things around and win the series against a defensively resolute Miami Heat team.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

The Miami Heat finished the regular season as the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference. The playoffs were expected to be a bit more challenging, but they seemed to have got it all right until the 76ers came up. With a 2-0 lead, many thought the Heat had a firm grip on the series, but the team from Philly got themselves back with two great performances.

Jimmy Butler has been stunning, but the rest of the team is not in great flow. Their defense, which is considered to be among the best in the league, has given up some easy baskets in the fourth quarter, which has led to two losses.

Kyle Lowry is not at his best and without him performing, the Heat have not looked like their usual selves. The veteran needs to deliver in Game 5 as it is a series-determining encounter. He has the experience of playing such crucial games and will certainly be hoping to take the Heat beyond the finish line.

This being a home game could prove to be a big advantage for the Heat. They are yet to lose at home in the playoffs, but the 76ers are a side that will look to end that by putting on a great performance.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Max Strus, F - Jimmy Butler, F - PJ Tucker, C - Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 10, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers +140 Over 209.5 [-110] +3.5 [-110] Miami Heat -165 Under 209.5 [-110] -3.5 [-110]

The Heat are being favored in this game because of their terrific record at home in the playoffs. Despite having lost their last two games, there is no denying the fact that the Heat are an extremely talented side. Jimmy Butler has been great for them. He has the ability to carry the team on his shoulders and this seems to be a series where the Heat will need him to do that. His two-way ability is no secret to anyone and with him on the team, they will certainly fancy their chances.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has averaged 22.6 PPG and 12.6 RPG against the Miami Heat this season. The 76ers have a 5-5 record on the road in their last ten playoff games. The 76ers have a 20-41 record in Game 5 of the playoffs.

Miami Heat

The Heat have a 20-17 record in Game 5 of the playoffs. The Heat have won their last five playoff games at home. Jimmy Butler is averaging 29 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 5.5 APG in the playoffs

76ers vs Heat Match Prediction

The 76ers vs Heat series has taken on a new curve after the 76ers won Games 3 and 4. With the series now tied 2-2, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Game 5. Considering the brilliance the Heat have shown at home and the kind of form Jimmy Butler is in, the team from South Beach are expected to edge out their opponents.

The 76ers have a 6-4 record in the last ten meetings between the two teams.

The Heat have a defensive rating of 105.9 in the playoffs, while the 76ers have a rating of 111.1

The 76ers are ranked ninth [107.9] in terms of points scored per game, while the Heat are ranked tenth [106.6].

Where to watch the 76ers vs Heat game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the 76ers and the Heat will also be nationally televised on TNT. NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Sun will locally air the game.

