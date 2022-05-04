Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- May 4th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to the FTX Arena for Game 2 of their Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The Eastern Conference leaders cruisedto a stunning 106-92 win, courtesy of a 25-point performance from Tyler Herro.

Bam Adebayo added 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jimmy Butler seemed to struggle shooting the ball, as he went 5-16 but still managed 15 points on the night. Despite missing out on their point guard Kyle Lowry, the Heat kept James Harden quiet.

The former MVP scored only 16 points while shooting 38.5%. In the absence of Joel Embiid, only Tobias Harris seemed to step up to the challenge. He scored 27 points, but his effort was not enough to prevent a loss for the 76ers.

Game Details

Game: Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 4; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, May 5; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat - Game One

The 76ers have been under heavy scrutiny after they traded James Harden for Ben Simmons at the trade deadline. This move was expected to lead the franchise to new heights. Initially, the former MVP looked lethal, but he has looked like a shadow of his former self recently.

With Embiid out, Harden was expected to be the X-factor for the 76ers, but his Game-1 performance was a huge disappointment. "The Beard" is certainly capable of a lot more, and if he is able to unleash himself, the 76ers could steal a win in Game 2.

He has the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris with him to carry the team. If the trio is able to lead the 76ers to a win, the series will be 1-1 going to Philadelphia. However, the Heat are in terrific form, so the 76ers will have to be aggressive from the tip-off.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - DeAndre Jordan.

Miami Heat Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat - Game One

The Miami Heat have been on fire all season. After finishing as the top seed in the East, they beat the Atlanta Hawks 4-1 to set up a meeting against the 76ers. Having taken a 1-0 lead, the Heat seem to have the depth to get the better of the 76ers.

Joel Embiid is only expected to be back for Game 3. The Heat will look to take a 2-0 lead to Philly and capitalize on Harden's poor form.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Tyler from waaaaaay back Tyler from waaaaaay back https://t.co/v1qCqU49DC

Harden thrives under iso situations, but the Heat have terrific perimeter defenders to keep him at bay.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent, G - Max Sturs, F - Jimmy Butler, F - PJ Tucker, C - Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 4, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers +310 Over 207.5 [-110] +8.5 [-110] Miami Heat -400 Under 207.5 [-110] -8.5 [-110]

The Miami Heat are favored in this game because of their better form. In Game 1, they dominated the Heat without their starting point guard Kyle Lowry. The same story could repeat in Game 2, as the 76ers are not looking at their best without Joel Embiid. The Heat also have role and rotation players which is why oddsmakers have given them a higher chance of winning this game.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid will miss this game. The 76ers have not scored over 113 points against the Heat this season. The 76ers have a 5-5 record on the road in their last 10 playoff games.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers 📽️ for your halftime viewing pleasure: 📽️ for your halftime viewing pleasure: https://t.co/TONzYSCTHP

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is averaging 27.4 PPG and 8.0 RPG in the playoffs this season. The Heat have a 6-4 record at home in their last 10 playoff games. The Heat have not conceded over 111 points in the playoffs this season.

76ers vs Heat Match Prediction

The 76ers vs Heat matchup is going to be an interesting one, as both teams were touted to come out of the East. Joel Embiid's absence has turned the series in the Heat's favor, though.

The Heat and the 76ers share five wins apiece in their last ten playoff meetings.

The Heat have a defensive rating of 101.9 in this season's playoffs, while the 76ers have 111.7.

The Heat are eighth (108.8) in points scored per game in the playoffs, while the 76ers are tenth (108.7).

Where to watch the 76ers vs Heat game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This playoff game between the 76ers and the Heat will also be nationally televised on TNT. NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Sun will locally air it.

