Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 2nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Eastern Conference will see even more second-round action as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena for Game 1 on May 2.

The 76er secured a 132-97 win over the Raptors in Game 6 of their first-round series.

Meanwhile, the Heat are coming off a solid 97-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks. With a 4-1 record, Miami will also be well-rested as they head into their next game.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Monday, May 2, 2022; ET (Tuesday, May 3, 2022; IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Joel Embiid celebrates in the final minutes of Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers emerged victorious after a hard-fought series against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6. Although the 76ers had the opportunity to seal the series in Game 4 itself, a surprising turn of events led to major changes in momentum.

Philadelphia will face some setbacks heading into the second round. Superstar Joel Embiid sustained a facial injury in the final game against the Raptors.

With Embiid out for the first two games on the road, the 76ers will be significantly shorthanded on star power as well as in the center position.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return.

Although James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are still reliable scoring options, Philadelphia will have to deal with some major obstacles early in the second round.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - DeAndre Jordan

Miami Heat Preview

Bam Adebayo celebrates a three-pointer

The Miami Heat came away with a solid win against the Atlanta Hawks to take the first-round series. With a 4-1 win in the bag, the Heat look like a solid unit heading into the next round.

Although Miami will be without Kyle Lowry for the upcoming game, the team exemplifies the "next man up" mentality. With a solid replacement in Gabe Vincent, the Heat have enough depth to make up for Lowry's absence.

The Miami Heat were also set to see Jimmy Butler out of the game. However, his status has been upgraded to questionable. Considering Victor Oladipo's availability, the Heat should have enough pieces to defend their homecourt.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT UPDATE: Jimmy Butler says the knee will be ready to hold up Monday (for Game 1).



“The time off has been great for myself and everybody who’s been nicked up.” UPDATE: Jimmy Butler says the knee will be ready to hold up Monday (for Game 1).“The time off has been great for myself and everybody who’s been nicked up.”

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 +155 Over 208.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Miami Heat 4-1 -195 Under 208.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers are favoring the Heat to win Game 1. This could primarily be due to their homecourt advantage and superior record.

While both teams feature injuries, the 76ers are in a poorer position, considering their leading man will be out for the next pair of games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid will be out for Game 1. The 76ers tied the regular-season series against Miami. The 76ers have an offensive rating of 119.5 in the playoffs.

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry has been listed out for Game 1. Miami have a defensive rating of 104.1 in the playoffs. Bam Adebayo is averaging 12.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Match Predictions

The Miami Heat should emerge as the winners in Game 1 of this series. While they have a number of pieces listed as questionable for this matchup, the Heat have proven themselves to be a resilient unit even without their primary rotation players.

Additionally, the homecourt advantage will be a huge factor in their success. With Joel Embiid also listed out for Game 1 and 2, the Heat are in a good position to defend their home court.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat game?

The 76ers vs Heat game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

