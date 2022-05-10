Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction May 9, 2022 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Game 5 is tonight in a tied series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat. After losing the first two games, this series has completely turned around for Philadelphia after Embiid’s return.

James Harden showed out in a big way in Game 4, leading his team with 31 points. This was only the second time Harden has scored 30+ points as a 76er.

A performance like this is exactly what the 76ers expected when they traded for him back in February. Philly will be hoping to see more shooting like that out of the 32-year-old to help lighten the load for Embiid.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden tonight:



31 PTS

7 REB

9 AST

6-10 3P



He scored 16 points in the 4Q. James Harden tonight:31 PTS7 REB9 AST6-10 3PHe scored 16 points in the 4Q. https://t.co/3dCpksLufF

"...He scored 16 points in the 4Q."

If James Harden can continue to find a way to play like this, Philly will roll through the rest of the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Sunday, May 10th, 7:30 PM EDT

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under 76ers +3.5 (-110) +140 Over 209.5 (-110) Heat -3.5 (-110) -166 Under 209.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Best Picks

Tyrese Maxey Over 19.5 Points (+100)

Tyrese Maxey continues to be a go-to shooter for the 76ers. It's unlikely James Harden will have back-to-back 30 points games, so Maxey should receive a few extra looks tonight and easily cash 20 points.

Bam Adebayo Over 16.5 Points (-124)

Vegas has seriously undervalued Bam Adebayo; a 16.5 point prop is an absolute joke.

Adebayo has put up 20 in four of his last five games; his nine-point performance came in a game where his entire team only scored 79. Erik Spoelstra will lean on him and Butler while the rest of the squad is dealing with injuries.

Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani The Miami Heat return home for G5 of the Eastern Semis against the Philadelphia 76ers w/ the series tied 2-2.



Miami:

- Undefeated (5-0) at FTX arena in the Playoffs

- Conference-best 29-12 at home during the regular season

- 36.5% from 3 at home (they shot .22% in G3/4) The Miami Heat return home for G5 of the Eastern Semis against the Philadelphia 76ers w/ the series tied 2-2.Miami:- Undefeated (5-0) at FTX arena in the Playoffs- Conference-best 29-12 at home during the regular season- 36.5% from 3 at home (they shot .22% in G3/4) https://t.co/NXIRFX7apj

"...Undefeated (5-0) at FTX arena in the Playoffs - Conference-best 29-12 at home during the regular season."

Jimmy Butler Over 1.5 3s (+162)

Jimmy Butler has taken more and more threes as the playoffs have progressed, but Butler has made two threes only twice in eight playoff games. It's an interesting line with positive money, but it's worth the risk as long as he continues to take more looks from downtown.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Prediction

Being at home, this is a critical game for the Heat; should they lose, the series will be all but over for them. As long as Embiid is healthy, Philly will take this series in 7, but tonight's game will go to Miami.

Heat (-166) & Over 209.5 (-110)

