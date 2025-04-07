Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 7 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Philadelphia 76ers will try to snap an 11-game losing slump when they face the Miami Heat on Monday. Philadelphia, 0-3 in the season series against a familiar opponent, hopes to break through despite heading into the game with half the roster out. The Sixers are already out of the running for the playoffs but can complicate Miami’s play-in tournament goals.
The Heat is assured of a spot in the play-in tournament, but they want to inch up the standings. Currently at No. 10 with a 35-43 record, they hope to move closer to the Orlando Magic (38-40) at No. 7. Miami can still host a play-in tournament game if it does well, while Orlando, the Atlanta Hawks (37-41), and the Chicago Bulls (36-42) stumble.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Injury Report
Philadelphia 76ers injury report
The fixtures in the 76ers’ injury report remain the same. Joel Embiid (knee), Andre Drummond (toe), Paul George (groin), Eric Gordon (wrist), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Jared McCain (knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) are inactive. Adding more misery to Philly is Guerschon Yabusele’s absence for personal reasons.
Kyle Lowry (hip) and Justin Edwards (rib) are questionable.
Miami Heat injury report
The Heat injury report is not as lengthy compared to Philadelphia but there are key contributors who will be in street clothes on Monday. Kevin Love (personal), Nikola Jovic (hand), Dru Smith (achilles) and Isaiah Stevens are out. Alec Burks (back), Tyler Herro (thigh), Haywood Highsmith (achilles) and Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) are iffy.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups and depth chart
Miami Heat predicted starting lineup and depth chart
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Key Matchups
Bam Adebayo vs Adem Bona
Nick Nurse’s injury riddled frontline means rookie Adem Bona will have the unenviable task of guarding Bam Adebayo. Nurse has the option of putting in Colin Castleton, but the coach will likely go to Bona, who has shown spurts of stellar defensive play.
Adebayo, averaging 26.0 points per game in March, will have a bigger role on offense, particularly if Tyler Herro is out. Miami often uses a balanced attack, but the former All-Star will be crucial in whatever Erik Spoelstra wants to execute on both ends.
Kel’el Ware vs Colin Castleton
Miami’s two-center combo of Adebayo and Kel’el Ware could be a major headache Nurse must deal with. If Bona shadows the Heat star, Colin Castleton could face the rookie Ware.
The athletic Ware has been highly effective as a lob threat and an anchor on the defensive end. Castle’s job will be to limit the 7-footer’s impact on the game.
Quentin Grimes vs Davion Mitchell
The Philadelphia 76ers' most impactful player on offense since injuries depleted the roster has been Quentin Grimes. Nick Nurse will continue going to him to carry the team offensively.
Davion Mitchell, a bright spot for the Miami Heat with his defense, likely gets the first opportunity to guard Grimes. Miami’s backcourt is hobbled, so the Mitchell-Grimes mano-a-mano could have a major impact on the game.
