Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2025

There are only two games on Monday, one of which is the battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center. The Sixers have nothing but to play for, while the Heat are trying to clinch homecourt advantage in the first round of the NBA play-in tournament.
It's also the fourth and final matchup of the season, with the Heat looking to sweep the Sixers for the first time since the 2015-16 NBA season. The Heat are also set to win their fourth consecutive season series against Philadelphia. The average margin of victory in the first three meetings is 16.0 points.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds
Moneyline: 76ers (+675) vs. Heat (-1100)
Spread: 76ers +14.5 (-108) vs. Heat -14.5 (-113)
Total (O/U): 76ers o213.5 (-111) vs. Heat u213.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Preview
The Sixers (23-55) have already given up on the season and are heading to the lottery. Injuries decimated the team, with Quentin Grimes as the only bright spot since the trade deadline. They enter Monday's contest on an 11-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, the Heat (35-43) have clinched a spot in the NBA play-in tournament. They still have a shot at homecourt advantage for the first matchup against the Chicago Bulls, but they need to finish the regular season strong and win their last four games.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups
76ers
G - Jared Butler | G - Quentin Grimes | F - Lonnie Walker IV | F - Justin Edwards | C - Adem Bona
Heat
G - Tyler Herro | G - Alec Burks | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Bam Adebayo | C - Kel'el Ware
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Betting Tips
Quentin Grimes has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. Grimes has been playing like an All-Star for the Sixers since they acquired him at the trade deadline. Bet on Grimes to go OVER (-120) against Miami.
Tyler Herro is favored to go OVER (-118) 24.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Herro to hit the mark and score at least 25 points. He has scored 25 or more points in his last five games.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Prediction
The Heat are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Sixers on Monday night. Philly players are fighting for spots on the roster next season, so they could still pull off an upset. However, the predictions are as follows: a win for Miami, Philly covering the spread and the total going OVER 213.5 points.
76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.