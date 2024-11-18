Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 18, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat matchup is one of the eight games scheduled for Monday. Philly's season has gotten off to a terrible start and are 14th in the East with a 2-10 record and is on a three-game losing streak. Miami, meanwhile, is eighth in the same conference with a 5-7 record.

The two teams have faced each other on 138 occasions in the regular season. They played each other four times last season and split the series 2-2. Their most recent meeting was on April 4, a game that the Sixers won 109-105 behind Tyrese Maxey’s 37 points. Terry Rozier led Miami with 22 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 18, at Kaseya Center. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: 76ers (+125) vs. Heat (-150)

Spread: 76ers (+3) vs. Heat (-3)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o213) vs. Heat -110 (u213)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat preview

Injuries have derailed the Sixers' start to the season as they sit 14th in the standings. While Joel Embiid has made his return to the floor, he hasn’t been able to propel his team’s performances. Philly is coming off of a 98-86 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday. Jared McCain led the Sixers with 29 points, while Embiid had 20 points and eight rebounds.

The 76ers started the season with championship aspirations after signing Paul George in the offseason. However, things got out of hand early and if they want to compete for a playoff spot, they need to control the slide right away.

The Heat haven’t gotten off to the best of starts either but are eighth in the standings as most of the Eastern Conference teams have struggled to start the season. Miami is coming off of a 119-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday and will play the second leg of a back-to-back against Philly.

Miami was led by Tyler Herro’s 28 points, while Bam Adebayo contributed 24 points and eight rebounds. With Jimmy Butler still out with an ankle injury, things won’t get easier for the team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat betting props

Joel Embiid’s points total is set at 24.5. While the big man is listed as questionable, he should play. However, Embiid has struggled to start the season and averages just 16.5 points in two games. Bet on under here.

Tyler Herro’s point total is set at 22.5. He is Miami’s primary offensive weapon right now and should score over 22.5 points on Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat prediction

The Heat are slightly favored by the oddsmakers to win this game at home. We expect the same and the Heat should cover the spread. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total staying under 213 points.

