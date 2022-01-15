Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will square off with the Miami Heat in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the FTX Arena on Saturday, January 15. In their earlier meeting this season, the Heat reigned supreme on that occasion, thanks to Gabe Vincent scoring 26 points.

Philly have come a long way since that loss. Before their 109-98 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, they had won seven consecutive matches. They bounced back strongly, though, in their 111-99 win against the Boston Celtics at home. They will look to continue that momentum in this game, and continue their winning ways.

However, it's not going to be easy against the Miami Heat, who are in stellar form at the moment. They have won their last four games to go second in the East.

With a few of their stars returning to action, Miami are looking dangerous. They will hope to continue their winning run against the 76ers at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 15, 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 16, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a lot of controversy surrounding their Australian guard Ben Simmons. However, nothing seems to have affected them, as they have been great this season.

Injuries and COVID-19 protocols have kept their stars away for a while, but then-coach Doc Rivers found a way to keep things running.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers the EMVPIID entertaining as usual. the EMVPIID entertaining as usual. https://t.co/n50zH6Svon

Joel Embiid, who started the season slow, has picked up pace, and is now playing brilliantly. He has had seven consecutive 30-point games to make his way into the MVP conversation.

A win against the Heat would help the 76ers close in on the top four. The 76ers have proven their grit and resilience this season, and will fancy their chances against Miami on Saturday.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is coming off a 25-point performance against the Boston Celtics. He also grabbed 13 rebounds and shot the ball at 46.7% efficiency from the field.

The big man has been playing well, and is one of the main factors why the 76ers have impressed in the last few weeks. However, this game against the Heat is going to be a tough one for Philly. Embiid will have to continue his good performances, as the Heat have a wide array of talent capable of turning the game on its head.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - Seth Curry; F - Mattisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat have been in great form, especially in the last week. They have produced some wonderful performances to move to top two in the East.

Jimmy Butler returned to action against the Hawks, putting up a brilliant performance in his team's win. That augurs well for their hopes this season, as they were also playing well before Butler's return. They are now only likely to get better.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo is also reportedly close to returning, which should help the Heat continue their dominance. However, against the 76ers, the team will have to be at their best at the defensive end, where's they'll be up against the in-form Embiid. The big center is capable of doing a lot of damage, and if is not defended well, he can take the game away from the Heat.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points and grabbed ten rebounds for the Miami Heat against the Atlanta Hawks.

The game was intense, and both teams had equal chances of winning, but Butler stepped up in the fourth quarter to help the Heat walk away with a win. This was Buttler's first game back from an ankle injury he sustained against the Warriors. He will hope to repeat his exploits against the 76ers, and help his team get their fifth consecutive win on Saturday.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Max Strus; F - Jimmy Butler; F - PJ Tucker; C - Omer Yurtseven.

76ers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have had injury woes all season, but the depth in their roster has helped them continue their dominance. Their game against the 76ers could be a nail-biting one. However, given the form the Heat are in, they are capable of beating Philly on the night.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Heat game?

All games will be available on the official NBA app. This game between the 76ers and the Heat will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Sun.

Edited by Bhargav