Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - March 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Miami Heat in an interesting Eastern Conference matchup at the FTX Arena on Saturday, March 5. Both teams have met twice this season, with each team winning once apiece.

The 76ers are coming into the game off an impressive 125-119 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points to lead the way from the front. The youngster was on fire, and made some vital buckets to give the 76ers a big win on the night. Darius Garland added 26 points for the Cavs, but his effort proved insufficient against the new-look 76ers.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, secured a stellar 113-107 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

With Kevin Durant making a return, many expected the Nets to win. However, the Heat were the better team on the night at the Barclays Center, displaying top-class defense and resilience. Bam Adebayo starred with 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Heat in the absence of Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 5; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, March 6; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in top form since James Harden made his way to the team at the trade deadline. They are 4-0 with him, and could be a huge threat in the playoffs. The 76ers are second in the East, with a 39-23 record season record.

Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have played wonderfully. Maxey especially seems to enjoy playing with Harden, averaging 26.8 PPG on a staggering 64.8% shooting from the field and 70% from the three-point range.

The team will hope for the trio to continue firing as the games as the 76ers look for a top-seed finish in the East.

StatMuse @statmuse Embiid/Harden/Maxey together



First game: 89 PTS, W

Second game: 87 PTS, W

Third game: 78 PTS, W

Fourth game: 80 PTS, W



Best trio in the league? Embiid/Harden/Maxey togetherFirst game: 89 PTS, WSecond game: 87 PTS, WThird game: 78 PTS, WFourth game: 80 PTS, WBest trio in the league? https://t.co/NVxmi9U8GQ

Against the Heat, Philly will fancy their chances, but their opponents are not an easy side to break down, so this game will test the 76ers' true potential.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden has starred for the Philadelphia 76ers with some top-level basketball. He is averaging 26.7 PPG and 12 APG in four appearances for them.

Harden seems to have jelled in well with the unit, and has already taken over the responsibility of leading as an experienced campaigner. Against the Heat, Philly will need 'The Beard' to be at his best. His ability to get his teammates open and score in high volume could massively help the 76ers against a resilient Heat defense.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden; G - Tyrese Maxey; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 42-22 season record.

Miami are one of the few teams in the top ten in both offensive and defensive rating. They have a bunch of extremely talented youngsters who have done well in the absence of key players.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

Every single Max 3 felt like it came at a much needed time Every single Max 3 felt like it came at a much needed time 👌👌👌👌👌👌 https://t.co/O1cnXIj6mQ

Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven and Gabe Vincent have risen through the ranks, and are proving to be a great fit with the team. The Heat's roster has a lot of depth, which could be very handy for them in their pursuit of winning it all.

Against the 76ers, the Heat will look to grab another win to solidify their position as the top seed. They have done well against the top teams in the league, and will hope to maintain their good record at home.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has been one of the most key players for the Heat this season. Still only 24, Adebayo is a defensive maestro, and is in the race to win the DPOY award this season.

He can guard all the positions, and his brilliance has helped the Heat become one of the best teams in the league. Adebayo had a stellar game against the Nets. He will hope to continue that form against the 76ers as the Heat seek their 43rd win of the season.

StatMuse @statmuse Bam Adebayo tonight:



30 PTS

11 REB

6 AST

12-15 FG



He is the first player in Heat franchise history with a 30/10/5 game on 80% shooting. Bam Adebayo tonight:30 PTS11 REB6 AST12-15 FGHe is the first player in Heat franchise history with a 30/10/5 game on 80% shooting. https://t.co/D19DGj91dT

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Max Strus; F - Bam Adebayo; C - Omer Yurtseven.

76ers vs Heat Match Prediction

The 76ers and the Heat are two of the best teams in the NBA. They are the leading contenders to come out of the East. However, the Heat have better depth and have put up some brilliant performances, giving them an upper hand to come out with a win.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Heat game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the 76ers and the Heat will also be telecast on Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

