Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers in an enticing NBA bout at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday.

A win for the Philadelphia 76ers will guarantee them the top seed in the East. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are still in search of a favorable playoff seeding.

Match details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, May 13th; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, May 14th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida.

Philadelphia 76ers preview

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers

With the 2020-21 NBA regular season coming to an end, the Philadelphia 76ers can clinch the Eastern Conference top spot with two games to spare. They have won two of their previous meetings against the Miami Heat this season.

The 76ers put on a horrible display in the second half of their last outing, recording only 32 points. Another horrid offensive performance will deliver the win to the Heat on a platter.

Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons have been sensational for the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 19.7 points and 14.4 points, respectively. The contributions of both players, coupled with MVP candidate Joel Embiid's scintillating efforts, have been enough to lead the team to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Key player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid missed the last match against the Indiana Pacers as a result of an illness. It is unsure at this point if the player will be available for Thursday's matchup.

Joel was sidelined for a while due to injury, leaving Nikola Jokic as the clear favorite in the Most Valuable Player race. Upon his return, the competition between him and the Serbian has gotten stiffer.

Joel Embiid in 25 minutes tonight:



34 PTS

12 REB

10-17 FG

14-16 FT



He is the first Sixer in franchise history with a 30/10 game in 25 minutes or less. pic.twitter.com/vCwbmbzcs7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 6, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers center is having the best season of his career, averaging 29.2 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% from the field.

Philadelphia 76ers predicted lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Mike Scott

Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat are ranked 7th in defensive rating in the NBA

The Miami Heat are closing out the regular season in an exceptional manner, crushing every team on their path towards playoff action. Even as the Heat's success can be attributed to their defense, they are ranked 7th in defensive rating.

Tyler Herro has only returned for three games but has wasted no time in showing his true form. In his last outing against the Boston Celtics, he recorded 24 points and 11 assists. Bam Adebayo also deserves an honorable mention for his effort on offense and defense.

Key player - Jimmy Buttler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat is one of the most hardworking players in the NBA

Jimmy Butler is having yet another standout season in his second year with the Miami Heat. Despite his age, Butler is still one of the most hardworking players in the NBA. The forward has had his fair share of injuries this season but has managed to stay fit to help his team on this run.

Jimmy Butler tonight:



25 PTS

8 REB

6 AST

5 STL



He is quietly averaging 22/7/7 and leads the NBA in steals this season. pic.twitter.com/zb1RhlPeP0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 8, 2021

Butler has continually put in stellar performances for the Miami Heat this season. He is averaging 21.5 points per game, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 steals.

Miami Heat predicted lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

76ers vs Heat prediction

If history is anything to go by, the Philadelphia 76ers should win comfortably in this matchup. However, the three-game winning streak of the Miami Heat, coupled with the possible absence of Joel Embiid, does not put the 76ers in a position of power.

The Miami Heat have more to lose, as the 5th and 6th-placed teams are readily available to displace them if there is a slip-up. On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a seemingly comfortable position at the top of the table, with two games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets.

The game is a close one to call. Nonetheless, the Miami Heat look the more likely to come out with a win.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Heat game

Live coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat game will be available on NBCS Philadelphia. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.