Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Fiserv Forum to lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks. The last time the two teams faced off, the 76ers played without Joel Embiid and ended up losing the game 118-109.

The 76ers are coming off their biggest loss of the season as the Boston Celtics served them a 48-point blowout. The 76ers shot only 28.8% from the field, while the Celtics' duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points in the 135-87 win.

The Bucks snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in their previous fixture. Buddy Hield was red-hot from beyond the arc, making eight three-pointers on his way to 36 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to the challenge, scoring a season-high 50 points along with 14 rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-23) are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings while they await their superstar signing’s first game for the franchise. James Harden is yet to feature for the 76ers as the team fights to improve their seeding.

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-23) are third in the Eastern Conference standings, just two games behind the league-leaders, the Chicago Bulls. They will look to enter the All-Star break with a win at home against the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers will play without the services of James Harden as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Jaden Springer is listed as out, nursing a sore left knee. All other players will be available for Doc Rivers’ rotation.

Player Name Status Reason James Harden Out Left hamstring injury recovery Jaden Springer Out Left knee soreness

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Guard Grayson Allen is listed as doubtful for the upcoming fixture as he deals with a sore left hip. Wesley Matthews is managing a sore right toe but is listed as probable. Pat Connaughton, George Hill and Brook Lopez will not be available, with no set timetable for their return.

Player Name Status Reason Wesley Matthews Probable Right toe soreness Grayson Allen Doubtful Left hip soreness Pat Connaughton Out Right hand surgery George Hill Out Neck soreness Brook Lopez Out Back surgery

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle will assume the team’s backcourt duties with three-point threat Danny Green playing small forward. Tobias Harris will start at the power forward position alongside big-man Joel Embiid at center.

Shake Milton, George Niang and Furkan Korkmaz are expected to provide offensive contributions off the bench. Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe and veteran Paul Millsap will see a few minutes in the rotation as well.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday will take over the team’s playmaking duties alongside Wesley Matthews, who is likely to step in for Grayson Allen. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will fill the forward positions with Bobby Portis as the team’s starting center.

Lindell Wigginton, Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka are expected to lead the second unit, with Sandro Mamukelashvili available for rotation.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard – Matisse Thybulle | Small Foward – Danny Green | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – Joel Embiid.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Wesley Matthews | Small Foward – Khris Middleton | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Bobby Portis.

