Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks - Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 24th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday in the second game of their back-to-back series. The 76ers have lost both previous meetings against the Bucks this campaign.

In the last game between the two teams on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks came out on top with a dominant 124-117 win. The first quarter went in the Bucks' favor, as they outscored the Philadelphia 76ers 40-26, which set the tone for them to win the game comfortably.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (27 points, 16 rebounds), Khris Middleton (24 points) and Bobby Portis (23 points) all had 20 plus-point outings to help the Milwaukee Bucks bounce back from a two-game skid.

Meanwhile, for the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid was the team's best player again, as he scored a team-high 23 points on the night.

The Best of The Greek Freak vs. Philly:



27 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/Fl2uIXFg5R — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 23, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks - Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Ben Simmons for this game because of an illness. The point guard is now set to miss his fifth straight game.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz are listed as questionable for this game. The former tweaked his shoulder in the first game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, although he was able to complete the game. However, Korkmaz has an ankle sprain and was on the sidelines on Thursday as well.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have no reported injuries for this matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Lineup

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (#21) is listed as questionable for this game.

The Philadelphia 76ers could alter their lineup for this matchup, depending on Joel Embiid's availability. Dwight Howard has been a reliable player this season and could make his sixth start of the campaign if Embiid is unavailable.

Doc Rivers has deployed a new player in the point guard position in each of the last four games in the absence of Ben Simmons. George Hill started the last game, but Shake Milton was the better performer and might get the nod to start against the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of Hill.

For the rest of the lineup, the likes of Seth Curry, Danny Green and Tobias Harris should retain their places in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Mike Scott and Matisse Thybulle are likely to play the most rotation minutes off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee Bucks

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (#22) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) will be the key players against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a healthy roster and are likely to field the same starting lineup they deployed in their last game.

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo will likely start as the two guards, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are all likely to feature on the frontcourt.

The likes of Bryn Forbes, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton could be the key players from the Bucks' reserves and are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Shake Milton l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.