Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 22nd February 2020

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Saturday, 22 February 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Last Game Results

Philadelphia 76ers (35-21): 112-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets (20 February)

Milwaukee Bucks (47-8): 126-106 win over the Detroit Pistons (20 February)

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers have found their rhythm, with four wins in their four previous games.

They beat the Brooklyn Nets in overtime at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid finished the game with 39 points, 16 rebounds, and two blocks. He was followed by Tobias Harris, who chipped in with 22 points, 12 rebounds and six dishes.

From the bench, Alec Burks poured in 19 points and four rebounds.

Only three players were in double digits though, and the 76ers will be hoping for more contributions from the others going ahead in the second half.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

It will be another exciting night to witness a Giannis-Embiid duel. Embiid is coming off a remarkable performance against the Nets and will be willing to dominate the Greek Freak tonight.

76ers' predicted lineup

Ben Simmons, Glenn Robinson III, Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson, Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks are having a historic season so far, with only eight losses. They have won six of their last seven games and have maintained their position at the top of the East.

The last game against the Pistons saw a blowout victory for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 33 points, 16 rebounds, and four dishes alongside Khris Middleton, who added 28 points from his side.

Point guard Eric Bledsoe looked excellent overall too, finishing with 19 points on the board.

The Bucks will be willing to continue their run tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

It has been another MVP season for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists a game. He is shooting 55% from the field and nearly 30% from beyond the three-point line.

Giannis will have the task of stopping Embiid tonight, and also scoring over him.

Bucks' Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

76ers vs Bucks Match Prediction

The 76ers displayed great heart against the Nets despite being without the services of Ben Simmons. Simmons has been listed as probable tonight, which would be a relief for the management. However, their horrible away record (9-19) is a problem, which they need to improve upon.

On the other hand, the Bucks have lost just eight games in the season and have been a brutal force for the opponents at home (25-3).

It will be hard for the 76ers to handle Giannis at the Fiserv Forum. We are giving this one to the Bucks.

Where to watch 76ers vs Bucks?

The game can be watched on TV on ABC. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.