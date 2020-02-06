Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th February 2020

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Thursday, 6 February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Last Game Results

Philadelphia 76ers (31-20): 106-137 loss to the Miami Heat (3 February)

Milwaukee Bucks (43-7): 120-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans (4 February)

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers will leave for Milwaukee to face the Bucks for the second time this season. Having lost their last three games, they have dropped to sixth place in the East. However, the Sixers remain one of the most unpredictable squads this year, who can upset almost any team on their day.

The team is led by a force in the paint, Joel Embiid, and an exceptional point guard, Ben Simmons. Embiid is averaging 23.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, while Simmons is contributing 16.7 points and dishing 8.2 assists a game.

Tobias Harris supports the two stars well by averaging 19 points and 6.7 assists.

The Sixers will be looking to end the drought and make a roar again in the Eastern Conference.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid will have a massive task on his hands, defending against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Along with defense, he also needs to score big numbers over the Greek Freak.

In their six meetings face-to-face since 2017, Embiid has averaged 29.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. Embiid will be eager to put up another show for his team.

76ers' Predicted Lineup

Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Ben Simmons, Shake Milton

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the last game and improved to 43-7 for the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with another big stat line in the last game, scoring 34 points, six assists and 17 rebounds. He is having another MVP run, averaging 30.1 points and grabbing 13.2 rebounds a game for the season.

Khris Middleton has been an excellent ancillary to Giannis, contributing 20.3 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.

The leaders of the East will play host to the 76ers tonight and will look to take revenge for the Christmas Game.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 34.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks when he has been against Joel Embiid. These numbers are proof that he will not give an inch to the Sixers' main man.

Bucks' Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

76ers vs Bucks Match Prediction

On Christmas day, Embiid dropped 31 points against Giannis's 18 for the game. The Sixers won the game and the Christmas Glory, and will be hopeful of repeating it.

The Bucks, however, have the best record in the NBA, and they have every reason to approach this game as one of the critical ones. They will be hopeful that the ruling MVP will showcase his best game and give them some much-needed revenge.

Where to watch 76ers vs Bucks?

The game can be watched on TV on TNT. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.